Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Sam Haggerty, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and more for May 13, 2025

It’s a loaded Tuesday in MLB DFS with 10 games on the board and plenty of intriguing spots to attack. The pitching side brings a mix of veteran reliability and upside arms, with Max Fried leading the charge, joined by Kodai Senga, who is looking sharp since his return.

Offensively, it’s a good night for power bats in favorable parks, and a few sneaky value options could swing tournaments with the right matchup. The outfield has some serious juice tonight, headlined by Aaron Judge and fast-rising Pete Crow-Armstrong, who’s been on a tear over the past week.

Look out for Wyatt Langford in a potential smash spot, while cheap options like Sam Haggerty and Jonathan India offer salary relief without sacrificing upside. This slate’s all about pairing high-ceiling hitters with reliable arms and keeping an eye on late injury news to get those last-minute pivots just right.

Top Pitchers

Max Fried (NYY) - $10,500 DK / $10,800 FD

Strikeouts could pile up for Max Fried today. - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been dominant this season, leading the league with a 1.05 ERA. His consistent performance makes him a reliable choice for DFS lineups.

Kodai Senga (NYM) - $9,500 DK / $9,800 FD

Kodai Senga’s impressive strikeout rate and ability to navigate tough lineups make him a strong contender for DFS lineups. His matchup against the Pirates provides an opportunity for a high-scoring performance.

Dylan Cease (SD) - $8,300 DK / $9,000 FD

Dylan Cease offers solid strikeout potential and the ability to limit runs. Facing a lineup susceptible to strikeouts, he presents a cost-effective pitching choice.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge (NYY) - $6,400 DK / $5,000 FD

Aaron Judge stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Judge is off to a historic start in the 2025 MLB season, showcasing one of the best offensive performances by a right-handed hitter in modern baseball. With a current batting average of .414 and 14 home runs, Judge is once again a strong contender for the Triple Crown.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) - $5,000 DK / $3,700 FD

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a dual threat with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases, providing both power and speed. His versatility makes him a valuable asset in DFS lineups.

Wyatt Langford (TEX) - $5,200 DK / $3,400 FD

Wyatt Langford’s mix of seven home runs and seven stolen bases highlights his dynamic offensive capabilities. His matchup against the Rockies presents a favorable opportunity for fantasy points.

Budget Picks

Sam Haggerty (TEX) - $2,800 DK / $2,000 FD

Sam Haggerty could be the best budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Sam Haggerty brings speed to the Rangers’ lineup. His low cost and potential for hits and steals make him an intriguing budget option.

Jeremy Pena (HOU) - $3,800 DK / $3,100 FD

Jeremy Pena offers a balanced skill set with the ability to contribute in multiple categories. His consistent play provides value at a reasonable price point.

Jonathan India (CIN) - $3,200 DK / $2,800 FD

Jonathan India’s combination of power and speed, along with his spot in the Reds’ lineup, offers upside potential for DFS players seeking value.

