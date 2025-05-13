  • home icon
Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Sam Haggerty, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and more for May 13, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 13, 2025 13:01 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Sam Haggerty, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and more for May 13, 2025- Source: Imagn

It’s a loaded Tuesday in MLB DFS with 10 games on the board and plenty of intriguing spots to attack. The pitching side brings a mix of veteran reliability and upside arms, with Max Fried leading the charge, joined by Kodai Senga, who is looking sharp since his return.

Offensively, it’s a good night for power bats in favorable parks, and a few sneaky value options could swing tournaments with the right matchup. The outfield has some serious juice tonight, headlined by Aaron Judge and fast-rising Pete Crow-Armstrong, who’s been on a tear over the past week.

Look out for Wyatt Langford in a potential smash spot, while cheap options like Sam Haggerty and Jonathan India offer salary relief without sacrificing upside. This slate’s all about pairing high-ceiling hitters with reliable arms and keeping an eye on late injury news to get those last-minute pivots just right.

Top Pitchers

Max Fried (NYY) - $10,500 DK / $10,800 FD

Strikeouts could pile up for Max Fried today.
Strikeouts could pile up for Max Fried today. - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been dominant this season, leading the league with a 1.05 ERA. His consistent performance makes him a reliable choice for DFS lineups.

Kodai Senga (NYM) - $9,500 DK / $9,800 FD

Kodai Senga’s impressive strikeout rate and ability to navigate tough lineups make him a strong contender for DFS lineups. His matchup against the Pirates provides an opportunity for a high-scoring performance.

Dylan Cease (SD) - $8,300 DK / $9,000 FD

Dylan Cease offers solid strikeout potential and the ability to limit runs. Facing a lineup susceptible to strikeouts, he presents a cost-effective pitching choice.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge (NYY) - $6,400 DK / $5,000 FD

Aaron Judge stays dangerous at the plate
Aaron Judge stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Judge is off to a historic start in the 2025 MLB season, showcasing one of the best offensive performances by a right-handed hitter in modern baseball. With a current batting average of .414 and 14 home runs, Judge is once again a strong contender for the Triple Crown.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) - $5,000 DK / $3,700 FD

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a dual threat with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases, providing both power and speed. His versatility makes him a valuable asset in DFS lineups.

Wyatt Langford (TEX) - $5,200 DK / $3,400 FD

Wyatt Langford’s mix of seven home runs and seven stolen bases highlights his dynamic offensive capabilities. His matchup against the Rockies presents a favorable opportunity for fantasy points.

Budget Picks

Sam Haggerty (TEX) - $2,800 DK / $2,000 FD

Sam Haggerty could be the best budget pick today
Sam Haggerty could be the best budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Sam Haggerty brings speed to the Rangers’ lineup. His low cost and potential for hits and steals make him an intriguing budget option.

Jeremy Pena (HOU) - $3,800 DK / $3,100 FD

Jeremy Pena offers a balanced skill set with the ability to contribute in multiple categories. His consistent play provides value at a reasonable price point.

Jonathan India (CIN) - $3,200 DK / $2,800 FD

Jonathan India’s combination of power and speed, along with his spot in the Reds’ lineup, offers upside potential for DFS players seeking value.

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Edited by R. Elahi
