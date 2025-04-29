Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Wyatt Langford, Kerry Carpenter & more for April 29, 2025

There is an opportunity to put together a top MLB DFS lineup for April 29 with a 10-game main slot option. A full slate of MLB action is set to take place, and some of the biggest stars in the league will be on the field.

Choosing the best players for your DFS lineup is always a solid strategy, but you also want to factor in the cost of the players. Here is a look at some of the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters and budget picks.

Top MLB DFS picks for April 29, 2025

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 29, 2025

Jacob deGrom (8800 on DraftKings; 9400 on FanDuel)

Jacob DeGrom is a top DFS pitcher - Source: Imagn

Jacob DeGrom has not yet picked up a win for the Texas Rangers in 2025, but he does have a solid 3.33 ERA. DeGrom has 26 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched, and he's always a good player to consider.

Garrett Crochet (10500 on DraftKings; 10600 on FanDuel)

Garrett Crochet is 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA this season, and those are numbers that speak to his dominance. Crochet is facing a Toronto Blue Jays team that struggles to score, and he should have a great start on Tuesday.

Nick Pivetta (9500 on DraftKings; 10400 on FanDuel)

Nick Pivetta has been one of the top pitchers in the National League this season, going 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA to begin the year. Pivetta will have a solid start against the San Francisco Giants as he keeps his strong start going.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 29, 2025

Marcell Ozuna (5400 on DraftKings; 4300 on FanDuel)

The Atlanta Braves have struggled so far this season, but Marcell Ozuna has been delivering at the plate. Ozuna has five home runs and a .313 batting average, and he's a top MLB DFS pick to consider.

Wyatt Langford (5000 on DraftKings; 3600 on FanDuel)

Wyatt Langford can produce in a number of different ways for the Texas Rangers, and that's exactly what he's been doing. Langford can hit for power, and he's also a stolen base threat when he gets on.

Bobby Witt Jr. (5800 on DraftKings; 3700 on FanDuel)

Bobby Witt Jr. is a top DFS hitter - Source: Imagn

Bobby Witt Jr. has belted just two home runs this season, but he's still hitting over .300. Witt will start slugging at some point, and Tuesday night is a good time for that to happen.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 29, 2025

Kerry Carpenter (3800 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Kerry Carpenter has six home runs and 13 RBIs for the Detroit Tigers, and he appears to be getting better. Carpenter will have a favorable matchup against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Eli White (3300 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)

Eli White is starting to make a name for himself on the Atlanta Braves, and he's a good option if you need a cheap player. White has power and should continue to get better with more opportunities.

Riley Greene (3900 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Riley Greene is a top DFS budget pick - Source: Imagn

Riley Greene is hitting .234 this season for the Detroit Tigers, but he does have six home runs. With that much power potential for the Tigers, he's a player to look at for your lineup.

