Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 21, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Today the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox wrap up their three-game series. They split the first two games; now, Kevin Gausman and Tanner Houck will take the mound for their respective clubs to try and win the series.

"A Berri good day! FINAL: #BlueJays 6, Red Sox 1" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

After struggling in his first two appearances, Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios found his stuff, giving up just one run in six innings pitched. Nick Pivetta's losing streak continued, as he gave up five runs in just four innings pitched.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 21, 12:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under Blue Jays -116 -1.5 (+140) Over 8.5 (-122) Red Sox -102 +1.5 (-170) Under 8.5 (+100)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Yesterday's prediction of a Guerrero Jr. home run did not come to fruition, but today it does. It's been four games since Vlady went yard, and now it's time for him to break that cold streak. Vlad is going to launch a rocket in that tiny park in Boston. Another great bet for the conservative bettors is Jr. to record an RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Hit A Home Run (+290)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over .5 RBIs (+110)

Kevin Gausman is coming off a career year with the Giants, and he's off to a decent start in Toronto. His most impressive stat is 14 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched, making his props a great bet in this game.

Kevin Gausman Over 6.5 Srikeouts (+115)

Scott Coleman @scottcoleman55 It is ~extremely early~ but the pitcher WAR leaderboard currently goes



Carlos Rodon

Kevin Gausman

Clayton Kershaw

Kyle Wright It is ~extremely early~ but the pitcher WAR leaderboard currently goesCarlos RodonKevin GausmanClayton KershawKyle Wright

"It is ~extremely early~ but the pitcher WAR leaderboard currently goes Carlos Rodon, Kevin Gausman, Clayton Kershaw, Kyle Wright" - @ Scott Coleman

When two pitchers this good are starting, there's one bet that stands out among all others, no run first inning. We cashed yesterday on a run to be scored in Boston, but it won't happen today. So under .5 runs to be scored in the first inning is the best bet for this game.

No Run First Inning (-105)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction

Two solid pitchers are going at it today. Houck is starting to find his groove this season, but when Gausman is on it, he's unhittable. Whichever pitcher can go deeper into this game will bring their club the win.

The under in this series is 2-0. Bettors have no reason to expect that to change today. The run total only dropped to 8 1/2, and this game total should still be below that.

Boston Red Sox (-102) & Under 8.5 Runs (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win this Afternoon? Toronto Blue Jays Boston Red Sox 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt