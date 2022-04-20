MLB Stat Leaders: Seiya Suzuki and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. feature in top 5 home run hitters | April 19, 2022

The MLB season is still just beginning as we are now just two weeks in. There have been many storylines to follow to start the season and one of those is the impressive start by the rookie outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, Seiya Suzuki. He is among the leaders in home runs in the National League and is a surprising breakout player.

Other breakout performers across the MLB include Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nolan Arenado, and many more. Let's check out MLB's current top five power hitters in each league and discuss each player's potential for the rest of the season.

MLB top power hitters

MLB Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays

National League home run leaders

#5 Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

MLB Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres

Marcell Ozuna currently has four home runs and is currently tied for second in the National League. Ozuna missed much of last season due to a suspension and has shown potential for 30 home run seasons. With Ozuna entering his 10th season, he will certainly be in the conversation as one of the top power hitters in all of baseball. If he continues his great start, he could easily wind up with 40 plus homers.

#4 Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

MLB Chicago Cubs v Colorado Rockies

Seiya Suzuki has been one of the biggest surprises to start the 2022 MLB season. The Chicago Cubs signed Suzuki this offseason from Japan and he has made an immediate impact. Suzuki currently has four home runs and is among the top players in the NL. Suzuki is known as more of a contact hitter coming from Japan but has shown exceptional power at the plate. Look for Suzuki to hit anywhere from 25 to 30 home runs this season and be at the top for NL Rookie of the Year.

#3 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

MLB St Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals

Nolan Arenado also currently has four home runs. The superstar third baseman is off to a great start and will be among the favorites for NL MVP this year.

#2 C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

MLB Chicago Cubs v Colorado Rockies

C.J. Cron has been one of the more underrated players in all of baseball the past few seasons. The slugging first baseman has gotten off to a great start in 2022 with five home runs. Look for Cron to stay at the top of baseball in home runs this season.

#1 Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

MLB Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres

Ozzie Albies is the league leader in home runs. Albies has been one of the best second basemen the past few years and is off to a great start to 2022. If Albies keeps this up, he could easily wind up with 30 plus homers.

American League home run leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the American League with five home runs. Their are nine players tied for second in the home run race with three. The list features four of those nine players and what they could potentially finish with at the end of the season.

#5 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds

Jose Ramirez currently has three home runs and is off to a great start to 2022. While also being among the leaders in home runs, Ramirez also leads the league in RBIs with 15.

#4 Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels

Last year's MVP had gotten off to somewhat of a slow start to 2022 but that all changed when the Angels traveled to Texas.

Ohtani currently has three home runs and will certainly be at the top of the home run list this season.

#3 Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo is in his first full season with the Yankees, and his power numbers have gotten off to a great start. Rizzo has belted three home runs so far and with the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Rizzo will certainly be a favorite of the top power hitters in baseball.

#2 Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez currently has three home runs to start the season. He hit a home run in yesterday's home opener for the Astros.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



SECOND DECK YORDAN ALVAREZ JUST HIT THAT BALL TO SAN ANTONIO.SECOND DECK @Starting9 YORDAN ALVAREZ JUST HIT THAT BALL TO SAN ANTONIO.SECOND DECK @Starting9 https://t.co/LN3IDlgXcT

"YORDAN ALVAREZ JUST HIT THAT BALL TO SAN ANTONIO. SECOND DECK @Starting9" - @ Barstool Sports

Alvarez has arguably the most power in all of baseball and it will be an interesting home run race throughout the rest of the season.

#1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the best power hitter in all of baseball and currently leads the American league in home runs with five. Guerrero has the potential to hit 50 home runs this season as long as he can stay healthy throughout the long 162-game season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt