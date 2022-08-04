"Turn this place into a parking lot" "Terrible again" - Boston Red Sox fans left raging after team loses to Houston Astros a day after trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox fell to a comprehensive 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon.

Having won the first two games of the series (3-2 and 2-1), the Red Sox failed to complete the sweep.

Today’s result further highlighted the toothlessness of Boston’s offense and their inability to score runs. Following a small stretch of favorable outcomes, Red Sox fans are back to feeling disappointed.

Walter Campbell @howboutthemsox @RedSox See? I told ya. Bring out the tarp. Cover the field. I cant watch this anymore. Its over. Turn the lights out. Bring in the bull dozers and turn this place into a parking lot @RedSox See? I told ya. Bring out the tarp. Cover the field. I cant watch this anymore. Its over. Turn the lights out. Bring in the bull dozers and turn this place into a parking lot

The Sox had won three in a row prior to today’s game, filling supporters with renewed optimism following a torrid run. Criticism is warranted, but today’s loss shouldn’t take away everything from Boston's recent resurgence. They can build from here.

Bruce .C @madretsma13 @RedSox Two out of three in Houston vs the best team in the American League yes please #DirtyWater @RedSox Two out of three in Houston vs the best team in the American League yes please #DirtyWater

Boston Red Sox LHP Rich Hill had a rough start. Jose Altuve hit a single, then got to third on a Jeremy Pena double. Altuve made it home on a Yordan Alvarez groundout before Pena made it 3-0 on an Alex Bregman liner.

Erik Young @erikyoung1121 @RedSox DFA Rich Hill. He didn’t work out in 2010-2012. He didn’t work out in 2015. And he’s not working out in 2022. @RedSox DFA Rich Hill. He didn’t work out in 2010-2012. He didn’t work out in 2015. And he’s not working out in 2022.

The recently acquired Astro Trey Mancini marked his debut for his new club in style. He hit an emphatic 377-foot two-run homer towards the Crawford Boxes, putting the Astros up 4-0.

Kyle Tucker executed a bunt single in the second and knocked out a two-run double in the fifth to increase the Astros’ lead to 6-0. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts scored their solitary run during the ninth.

MLB HR Videos @MLBHRVideos Xander Bogaerts - Boston Red Sox (9) Xander Bogaerts - Boston Red Sox (9) https://t.co/89TNuROVHR

Jose Urquidy's pitching masterclass was a major contributor to the Astros’ impressive win.

Urquidy (10-4) allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings. Out of 97 pitches, an astonishing 70 were strikes. He has allowed only 12 runs for a 2.04 ERA over his last 53 innings.

The Boston Red Sox had a busy trade window, now it’s all about the results

There was plenty of talk surrounding whether the Boston Red Sox would be buyers or sellers during this trade window. As it turns out, they were a bit of both.

They acquired prospects Emmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu from the Astros. Catcher Reese McGuire arrived from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for reliever Jake Diekmar.

In addition, they landed first baseman Eric Hosmer and prospects Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier from the San Diego Padres. In return, they let go of pitching prospect Jay Groome.

Now, it’s all down to results on the pitch. Whether or not Boston’s trade activity pays off will become clearer in the next few weeks.

Following today’s loss to the Astros, the Boston Red Sox now trail by three games in the AL wildcard race.

