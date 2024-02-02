NBA legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa unveils Dodgers-themed exclusive additions to Nike collection

Vanessa Bryant has recently released a few different Kobe 6 PEs and an exciting Los Angeles Dodgers colorway joins them. This shoe features LA’s signature shade of Dodger blue and a baseball-inspired tongue.

Bryant displayed the colorway on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption:

"For-e-VER"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanessa Bryant's IG Stories

Unfortunately, this shoe is not expected to retail, according to Sneaker News. This is a shame as it would likely be a huge hit, especially at a time when the Dodgers brand is prominent.

Kobe Bryant was an LA Lakers legend and supported the Dodgers. Interestingly, a pre-recorded video of Kobe from 2017 was used as part of the campaign to bring Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to the team.

Dodgers' star Mookie Betts recalls advice from Kobe Bryant

As an LA icon, Kobe Bryant was big in all local aspects and Dodgers star Mookie Betts once sought his advice during a tough point in his career.

Speaking to ABC7 about Bryant four years after his death, Betts said:

"I was struggling, and I remember calling him and asking 'How were you great all the time?' He kind of just explained, make someone there remember you.

"No matter how good or bad you do, do something in that game to make someone there remember why you're Mookie Betts or Kobe Bryant or whoever it is."

Betts, who respected Kobe to the point of reverence, took this advice to heart. The 31-year-old has had an incredible career, having won two World Series. Betts is a seven-time All-Star, AL MVP and has won six Silver Slugger Awards, six Golden Glove Awards and six Fielding Bible Awards, among other accolades.

It will be interesting to see if the franchise can push on in 2024 and win the World Series, as due to their winter activity they are now the favorites to do so. With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez on board, LA is the team to watch in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.