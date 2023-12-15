"Kobe still delivering for LA almost 4 years after death" - NBA fans go nuts as unseen Kobe Bryant clip seals Dodgers' deal with Shohei Ohtani

The late Kobe Bryant continues to influence the sports world even now, as it was revealed that the LA Lakers legend helped recruit Shohei Ohtani to the LA Dodgers. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Dodgers used a six-year-old video of Bryant asking the Japanese sensation to join the Los Angeles team.

Ohtani is the newest star in the City of Angels as he signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers earlier this month. The team reportedly held on to the video of Bryrant trying to convince the baseball star to join the franchise.

The video was reportedly recorded in 2017 as a favor to the team. Although Bryant and Ohtani never got a chance to meet, he was taken aback when he saw the video. It was enough to get him to play for the city.

"That was one of the highlights of the whole meeting," Ohtani said, via his interpreter. "I was really surprised to see it. It was a strong and touching message."

NBA fans went on a frenzy after finding out about this. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans:

"Kobe still delivering for LA almost 4 years after death."

The Dodgers haven't posted the video, and it looks like they aren't planning on doing so. The two never had a chance to meet, sources say. Bryant died tragically in 2020 in a helicopter crash with his daughter, Gianna.

Kobe Bryant asked Lou Williams to play in his final game

In 2016, Kobe Bryant played his last game in the NBA and made history as he dropped 60 points. At that time, Lou Williams was part of the Lakers. Before Bryant's final game, he tried to convince Williams to play in it as he had missed six consecutive matchups due to injury.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year recalled what had happened and how the Lakers legend tried to get him back on the court on his final game.

"If I would have known how everything panned out, with the unfortunate passing and the timing of that," Williams said as he revealed his regret not taking up Bryant's offer. "He actually asked us to play in that last game, and I said no.

"I said I want to watch just like everybody else. 'Cause he was telling us all weekend in practice, I am going for 60. I am gonna shoot the ball 60 times.

"He was like, ‘Come on man, you all play.’ We were like, 'Hell no, we want to watch like everybody else.' In hindsight, I wish I would’ve took that opportunity, took the court with him that last time."

Williams played his final game with Bryant on March 30, 2016, against the Miami Heat.

