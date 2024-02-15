Vanessa Hudgens shares heartwarming snap with husband Cole Tucker on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and former MLB first-round pick Cole Tucker, who recently got married, celebrated their first Valentine's Day after marriage.

The couple took to Instagram to announce their love for each other.

"I am yours and you are mine. Forever my valentine," Hudgens wrote in the caption.

Hudgens tied the knot with Tucker on Dec. 2, 2023, at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. In the leadup to the wedding, the 'Musical Star' actress was overwhelmed while finalizing the location for the wedding.

“The planning process was definitely overwhelming,” Vanessa said. “I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box.

"Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn — these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery and foliage.”

She finally scouted the location, the Azulik Hotel, and asked Jay Shetty, on whose Zoom meditation the couple had first met, to officiate the wedding.

Cole Tucker surprised Vanessa Hudgens with a proposal in Paris

The couple started dating in late 2020 before Cole Tucker popped the question to Vanessa Hudgens with an oval-shaped diamond ring by the Eiffel Tower in Paris in February 2023.

In an interaction with Vogue, Vanessa said that she dropped a hint on the location but it still came as a surprise to her.

“It’s the most romantic city in the world,” Vanessa said. “But I was very surprised. I dropped a hint that that would be the ideal place, but kind of forgot about it because I didn’t want to have any expectations on the trip.

"I just wanted to enjoy it for what it was, and he caught me completely off guard.”

On the ring, Vanessa Hudgens' expectations were beautifully met by Tucker.

“I definitely dropped hints about my ring,” Vanessa explained. “I was like, ‘I want a gold band with an oval diamond.’ Everyone who knows me knows what I want. So I told him that, and he took it a step further and made it even more beautiful than I thought.”

On the professional front, Cole Tucker has signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners for the 2024 season.

