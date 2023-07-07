Walker Martin MLB Draft Projection: Height, Weight, Stats, and predicted pick

With the 2023 MLB Draft just around the corner, Walker Martin of Eaton High School in Colorado is quickly gaining attention among scouts. Some even believe the shortstop could be selected in the first round.

In his final season in high school, Martin went 50-for-79, a .633 batting figure. Additionally, the shortstop blasted a whopping 20 home runs and 75 RBIs in just 29 games.

On account of his excellent season, Walker Martin was named the 2023 Gatorade Colorado Baseball Player of the Year Award. Although he lost out in the national competition, Martin is the first player to win the distinction for his state in the competition's 38-year history.

With the MLB Draft set to kick off on July 11, some believe that the youngster could be selected in the first round. If he is, he will be part of one of the youngest cohorts in recent draft history.

Although he has committed to play for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, Martin could potentially forgo the educational opportunity if the odds look good for him to make a 40-man roster next spring.

For the second time in three seasons, the Pittsburgh Pirates will have the first overall pick. Many expect them to pick either pitcher Paul Skenes or outfielder Dylan Crews. Both were instrumental in helping LSU win the 2023 College World Series, the school's first such win since 2009.

While MLB comparisons are always a difficult game, the strongest relation has been made to 2021 San Diego Padres first round pick Jackson Merrill. It is unclear which team will select Martin, but there have been rumors that the Atlanta Braves or Cleveland Guardians are looking for a reliable infielder in the late first round.

Walker Martin is at the most exciting point of his career

While he may not be in the show for some time, this summer will mark the exciting kick-off of Walker Martin's forray into big league ball. All the uncertainty that he now feels will, in all hopes, translate into a long and rewarding career of MLB success.

