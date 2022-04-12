Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Prediction and Match Preview - April 12th | MLB Season 2022

The Washington Nationals resume their series with the Atlanta Braves with game 2 of the 3-game rubber, in Truist Park on April 12 at 7:20 PM. The Nationals will look to take a step towards winning their first series of the 2022 season.

The Braves, on the other hand, will look to reassert themselves as the dominant team that won the 2021 World Series title.

The Washington Nationals will turn to left-hander Patrick Corbin as he seeks to rebound after an atrocious performance against the New York Mets. For the Braves, they are still undecided on who will take the hill on their side.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 12, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Washington Nationals Preview

The Nationals' biggest power threats in Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz have gotten off to a slow start. But the offense has received a major boost from first baseman Josh Bell and catcher Keibert Ruiz, as the two have both hit their way to OPS values over .800. The Nats will need those bats to stay hot in order to overcome their pitching woes.

Washington Nationals will depend a lot on Kiebert Ruiz

Key Player: Keibert Ruiz

Since joining the Washington Nationals as part of the trade centered around Trea Turner and Max Scherzer, Keibert Ruiz demonstrated a propensity to hit for average in 2021.

Starting the season, the young catcher has also shown his propensity for power as he slugged .455 in the early 2022 campaign. Ruiz will look to keep the momentum going and prove his team that he is capable of being a long-term solution at the team's backstop.

Washington Nationals Projected Lineup

The Washignton Nationals will turn to starting pitcher Patrick Corbin who surrendered 2 runs over 4 innings on Opening Day.

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, LF Maikel Franco, 3B Alcides Escobar, SS Riley Adams, C Victor Robles, CF

Atlanta Braves Preview

The World Series Champions are facing the same issues as the Nationals regarding pitching. However, their offense has been able to keep the team afloat.

They have been buoyed by scorching hot starts from third baseman Austin Riley and newly-minted Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson. The resurgence of Marcel Ozuna's after his return from suspension has also helped. Atlanta has leaned heavily on its offense to support a shallow pitching staff and bullpen.

Austin Riley will be the key player for his team

Key Player- Austin Riley

The third baseman has been absolutely sensational at the start of the 2022 season. After mashing 33 homeruns in his first full season, manning the hot corner for the Atlanta Braves, Riley has started this season at a rapid pace.

He's slugging .692 since Opening Day and will look to keep his bat hot. He hopes to aid the Braves in their quest to defend their title.

Atlanta Braves Projected Lineup

World Series champions' manager Brian Snitker is still deciding whether to have Max Fried return to the mound on Tuesday. However he intends to submit the following lineup:

Eddie Rosario, RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Alex Dickerson, DH Dansby Swanson, SS William Contreras, C

Nationals vs Braves Predictions

Expect the Atlanta Braves to pounce early on the left-hander from the Washington Nationals and jump out to an early lead. This will allow the Braves' starting pitcher to go deep into the game and give the ailing Atlanta bullpen a much-needed day of rest.

