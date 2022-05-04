Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels are back in Southern California to take on a team that they rarely see, the Washington Nationals. The Angels are currently still on top of the American League West with a record of 15-10, even after being shutout 4-0 last night by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Nationals, on the other hand, have been struggling. Nelson Cruz's team is 9-16, good enough for last place in the National League East. The Nats seem to be coming on, though. They have won three of their last four, scoring a staggering 38 runs over the stretch.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:38 pm PST

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Washington Nationals Preview

This will be the first time that the Nationals have been to Angels Stadium in about six years. Due to the fact that these two teams play in different leagues, and on different sides of the country, they do not see each other very often.

Despite struggling early on, the Nationals have brought their offense into high gear. They beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 last night, and the night before, they bested the San Francisco Giants 11-5. The Angels, with their sturdy pitching and electric offense, will present a new challenge.

Starting for the Nats will be Joan Adon, who is 1-4 on the season.

Washington Nationals Key Player - Josh Bell

One of the few bright spots for the Nationals over the past two seasons has been the production of first baseman Josh Bell. Bell, who came over to the Nationals from the Pittsburgh Pirates after the 2020 season, has made a serious impact for his team.

"Josh Bell has been playing like an All-Star this year." - @ Washington Nationals

Bell hit 27 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Nats last year. This season, he is leading the league in .OBP with a staggering .464. Bell has four runs, three RBIs and a home run in the past two games for his team. He will have to be on point should the Nationals want to perform well in this series.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Yadiel Hernandez, LF Meikel Franco, 3B Keibert Ruiz, C Victor Robles, CF Alcides Escobar, SS

Pitcher: Joan Adon

Los Angeles Angels Preview

The Angels were dealt one of their biggest losses of the season last night at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. Despite throwing 100 pitches over seven innings, Noah Syndergaard was credited with his first loss of the season.

The Angels, who are still at the top of the AL West, will look to avoid losing their first series of the year with a victory tonight against the Boston Red Sox in the second game of their series at Fenway Park.

Los Angeles Angels Key Player - Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is a key part of the Angels squad. After Ohtani left Monday's game in Chicago with groin tightness, the Angels lost to the White Sox 4-0. Thankfully for Angels manager Joe Maddon, Ohtani was back yesterday.

大谷翔平 ⚾️ Ohtani Shohei ❶❼ @shoheisaveus

Shohei Ohtani giving the baseball to the kid Shohei Ohtani giving the baseball to the kid 😁https://t.co/b3FRZKhE6H

"Shohei Ohtani giving the baseball to the kid" - @ shoheisaveus

It looks as though Ohtani could skip his start against the Red Sox tonight. If so, he may be ready to be back on the mound for this game against the Nats. Ohtani is 2-2 on the season with an ERA slightly above 4.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

Taylor Ward, RF Mike Trout, CF Shohei Ohtani, DH Anthony Rendon, 3B Jo Adell, LF Jared Walsh, 1B Max Stassi, C David Fletcher, 2B Andrew Velazquez, SS

Pitcher: TBD

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels Predicition

This game will likely be a question of who is hot. Right now, the Angels are in the midst of a small slump while the Washington Nationals are scoring runs left, right and center. If the Nats pitching can get their act together, Washington may actually be able to capitalize on the Angels coolness and squeeze out a victory. Our prediction: Nationals. 4-3.

Where to watch the LA Angels and Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals

TV: MASN

Livestream: MLB.TV

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX WEST

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Angels see the Houston Astros getting larger and larger in their rearview mirror and will be very wary of dropping games. The Nationals, meanwhile, have a month or two before they are relegated out of contention. It will be interesting to see how this one goes.

