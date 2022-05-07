Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction & Match Preview- May 8th | MLB Regular Season 2022

The Washington Nationals will continue their roadtrip as they travel to Anaheim, California, to play against the Los Angeles Angels. The Nationals salvaged one in the three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver and will look to win their fourth game of the nine-game roadtrip this Sunday.

The Los Angeles Angels return home after winning a pivotal three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Shohei Ohtani was brilliant in the series finale, going seven innings, allowing zero runs, and striking out 11 batters. With the two teams trending in different directions this season, who will end up on top in this one? All of that and more ahead of this Sunday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8, 4:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

Washington Nationals Team Preview

Nationals teammate Aclides Escobar (left) congratulates slugger Josh Bell (right) after hitting a three-run homer during a Washington Nationals v Colorado Rockies game.

The Nationals are rebuilding this season after losing many key players from the past few seasons. Juan Soto is off to another great start for the team. The 23-year-old is currently batting .271 with six home runs and a Major League-leading 23 walks.

First baseman Josh Bell continues his underrated career as he is off to an MVP-type start. Bell is batting .356 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. Bell will most certainly be a trade candidate once the trade deadline comes around.

The Nationals have been largely inconsistent this season, and it is what you would expect from a young team. For Nationals fans, this season is about growth and progression from the younger players as the team is still years away from competing.

Key Player: Juan Soto

Juan Soto trots the bases after he belted a home run during a Washington Nationals v Colorado Rockies game.

Juan Soto is a key player in this game for the Washington Nationals. Here is a video of Soto hitting a home run yesterday at Coor's Field.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto home runs are so pretty Juan Soto home runs are so pretty https://t.co/jp0vEo5VzY

"Juan Soto home runs are so pretty" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The young superstar is batting .271 with six home runs and seven RBIs.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

The Washington Nationals predicted lineup for Sunday's matchup can be seen below.

1 Cesar Hernandez, 2B 2 Juan Soto, RF 3 Josh Bell, 1B 4 Yadiel Hernandez, DH 5 Maikel Franco, 3B 6 Keibert Ruiz, C 7 Dee Strange-Gordon, LF 8 Victor Robles, CF 9 Aclides Escobar, SS

Los Angeles Angels Team Preview

Angels teammates congratulate Shohei Ohtani after his brilliant performance at Fenway Park.

The Los Angeles Angels finished up a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox and won the rubbermatch of the series by a score of 8-0. Shohei Ohtani pitched magnificently, going seven innings and striking out 11 batters.

Sportskeeda Baseball @sportskeeda_mlb

#GoHalos #大谷翔平 Shohei Ohtani showed his dominance on the mound today with an absolute gem of a performance, 7.0 shutout Innings, 11 Strikeouts, 29 Whiffs, 82% strikes, and as a bonus, in the batter's box, he finished with 2 hits and 1 RBI. brilliant stuff from the M.V.P Shohei Ohtani showed his dominance on the mound today with an absolute gem of a performance, 7.0 shutout Innings, 11 Strikeouts, 29 Whiffs, 82% strikes, and as a bonus, in the batter's box, he finished with 2 hits and 1 RBI. brilliant stuff from the M.V.P💎💎💎#GoHalos #大谷翔平 https://t.co/9PVE67zXYk

"Shohei Ohtani showed his dominance on the mound today with an absolute gem of a performance, 7.0 shutout innings, 11 strikeouts, 29 Whiffs, 82% strikes, and as a bonus, in the batter's box, he finished with 2 hits and 1 RBI. brilliant stuff form the M.V.P" - @ Sportskeeda Baseball

The Angels are currently 17-10 on the season and are in first place in the American League West. The team will look to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Key Player: Mike Trout

Mike Trout rips a ball down the left field line during a Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels game.

Mike Trout is the Angels key player in this matchup. The former MVP is having a great start to his 2022 season. Trout is batting .316 with six home runs and 11 RBIs.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

The Angels predicted lineup ahead of Sunday's game can be seen below.

1 Taylor Ward, RF 2 Shohei Ohtani, DH 3 Mike Trout, CF 4 Anthony Rendon, 3B 5 Jared Walsh, 1B 6 Brandon Marsh, LF 7 Max Stassi, C 8 David Fletcher, 2B 9 Andrew Velazquez, SS

Nationals vs. Angels Match Prediction

This game is an easy one to predict. Take the Angels at home in this Sunday afternoon matchup. Final score: Angels 6, Nationals 1.

Where to watch Nationals vs. Angels

The game can be seen on Bally Sports West, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, and MLB Extra Innings.

