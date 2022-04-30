Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st | MLB Season 2022

The Washington Nationals will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants in the first matchup of May in their series finale.

Both teams are on dramatically different paths to kick off the season. The biggest shock is that the Nationals, not the Giants, are the most recent team out of the two franchises to win a World Series.

The two clubs facing off with the Nats will send right-hander Josiah Gray to the hill in Oracle Park. The Giants will defend their home park with Carlos Rodon hitting the mound for the defending National League West Champions.

The Giants are looking every bit as dominant as they did when they won the division last year. The team has roared off to a hot start in April, thanks to a thoroughly dominant pitching staff combined with solid defensive fundamentals. They'll hope to continue that in the new month.

For the Washington Nationals, it's as expected for a team that was projected to be rebuilding its franchise after trading off key members of the 2019 World Series roster Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the LA Dodgers.

The team resides at the bottom of the National League East that has only one club with a winning record.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants | Regular Season

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1, 4:05 PM EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA.

Washington Nationals Preview

It's never a great start to the season when rumors of ownership considering selling the franchise is the most exciting piece of news for the fanbase.

However, with ace Stephen Strasburg still working his way back from injury and high-priced acquisition Patrick Corbin sporting an 8.69 earned run average, there doesn't seem to be a readily available solution for their woes.

Of the nine players in the lineup, only two batters are batting over .250, and the big free agent signing of Nelson Cruz appears to be a dud after he signed a one-year deal with the club. The Nationals will have to hope that their young players make the most of the opportunity for valuable big league at-bats as they try to rebuild around superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Key Player: Josh Bell

Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros

In the chasm of darkness that is the Washington Nationals' offense, Josh Bell is a twinkle of light.

The first baseman is batting .328 on the season (the only starter hitting above .300), with 14 runs batted in 20 games in the young season. Bell has cemented himself in the middle of the Nats' lineup after spending five seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. If he can keep up the pace, Bell could earn his second All-Star game nod.

"Grading Josh Bell's first inning: RBI Double: 10/10...Slide: 1.3/10"

Hopefully Bell can keep hitting, as his baserunning needs some work.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Josh Bell, 1B Nelson Cruz, DH Yadiel Hernandez, LF Keibert Ruiz, C Lane Thomas, CF Maikel Franco, 3B Lucius Fox, SS.

San Francisco Giants Preview

The Giants could not have asked for a better start to follow up a sterling 2021 season. The team is neck and neck with the World Series favorite Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

That is remarkable, as they are not at full strength. They have been without stars like Evan Longoria and Mike Yazstremski in addition to role players like Alex Cobb and Kyle Duggar.

The team is also grappling with a COVID-19 surge, so resources may be limited for manager Gabe Kapler. However, the team boasts depth and quality at every position in the lineup.

Key Player: Wilmer Flores

San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals

Flores has been a solid utility man for the club, filling in for Longoria at third, spelling Brandon Belt at first and keeping his bat in the lineup at DH. He has lifted his slugging percentage nearly .100 points, providing a source of stability in the San Francisco Giants' lineup.

Billy Mutch @Bmutch Wilmer Flores could be the most underappreciated @SFGiants for 3rd year in a row. Wilmer Flores could be the most underappreciated @SFGiants for 3rd year in a row.

"Wilmer Flores could be the most underappreciated @SFGiants for 3rd year in a row"- Billy Mutch

The versitility Flores brings has allowed Gabe Kapler to maximize individual matchups throughout the past week.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Pitcher: Carlos Rodon

Joc Pederson, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Wilmer Flores, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Darin Ruf, LF Luis Gonzalez, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Curt Casali, C.

Nationals vs Giants Match Prediction

Carlos Rodon has been the best pitcher in baseball behind Miami Marlins ace Pablo Lopez this season. Being left-handed should allow him to neutralize Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

After coming over from the White Sox via free agency, he has an iron grip on the position of ace in the San Francisco rotation. Expect him to have another dominant performance against a lowly Nationals team and allow the Giants to keep pace with the Dodgers. This game will likely be decided very early on.

Where to watch Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants?

The National League matchup will be telecast on MASN 2 in the Washington region and on NBCS BA in the San Francisco region at 4:05 PM EDT on Saturday, April 30.

Edited by Bhargav