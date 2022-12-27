WATCH: Adley Rutschman joins hilarious Zoolander TikTok trend with family over the holidays

Adley Rutschman may be a top catcher in Major League Baseball, a future perennial All-Star and the backstop of an up and coming Baltimore Orioles team, but he is also a 24-year old man. As such, TikTok, the latest and perhaps most popular social media app, is something he might enjoy.

He proved as much over the holidays by posting a TikTok himself. Rutschman posts fairly often, but might have won everyone over with the latest video.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Adley Rutschman’s TikTok is a gem Adley Rutschman’s TikTok is a gem https://t.co/mvQLQdEDy0

Right now, there are a few viral trends circulating that come from the 2001 Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson comedy Zoolander. The male models in the movie, played by Stiller and Wilson, often give ridiculous looks and stares at each other, as well as exhibit less than average IQ.

Rutschman shared a video with his family, mentioning how the youngest cousin, who he presumably liked to mess with before they got old enough, was finally old enough to mess back.

It has gone absolutely viral. On TikTok, the video has over 95 thousand likes and 600 comments. It is one of his most-viewed videos of all time, reaching over 600 thousand.

The game of baseball needs to grow. Rob Manfred is all about getting more fans (and younger fans) in love with the game. Its stars having and using social media is key to that goal.

Rutschman might be an All-Star catcher, but he's also proving to be an All-Star ambassador for younger fans with his latest TikTok endeavor.

Adley Rutschman's rookie season stats

Adley Rutschman burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022. If not for the absolute phenom that is Julio Rodriguez, Rutschman would have been a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year.

Instead, he placed second thanks to a stellar year in Baltimore. Over 113 games, he was nothing short of excellent.

Adley Rutschman anchored the Orioles

His 5.3 fWAR led the entire team and he didn't even play a full season. His 133 wRC+ was also excellent, pacing the Orioles in that category as well.

On defense, he was spectacular. He had a stunning 18 defensive runs saved would have led all catchers in baseball and been sixth in all of baseball had he qualified.

