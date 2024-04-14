WATCH: Brusdar Graterol makes most of rainy day with daughter Aria at Dodger Stadium

Brusdar Graterol has been unable to play in the 2024 MLB season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking strong in his absence and are atop the NL West with an 11-6 record. After defeating the San Diego Padres by a 5-2 score on Saturday, the team is living up to its tag of World Series favorites.

The game against the Padres, however, was delayed multiple times by rain, but Graterol and his daughter didn't let that spoil their day. The Dodgers' Instagram handle shared a photo and a clip of him and his daughter, Aria, having fun at Dodger Stadium.

"Rain’s not stopping Brusdar and Aria from having fun. 🥹"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dodgers managed to keep their heads and come out on top in a game punctuated by stoppages, bouncing back from an 8-7 defeat against San Diego on Friday. They will look to beat the Padres again on Sunday, further extending their lead in the West.

Brusdar Graterol injury update: Dodgers reliever progressing in recovery

Brusdar Graterol started the season on the 15-day IL, before being moved to the 60-day IL on April 2. While he still has a while to go before being ready to play, the Dodgers reliever's rehabilitation is progressing.

Graterol is on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times provided an update on his recovery. DiGiovanna reported that he "threw off a bullpen mound Friday for the first time since the right-hander was put on the 60-day injured list."

Brusdar Graterol is expected to be returning to action in about a month, and a more detailed timeline will be revealed as he rehabs.

In the meantime, the Dodgers will look to continue their decent start to the season. After the Padres on Sunday, LA has series against the Washington Nationals (x2) and New York Mets to look forward to. While anything can happen, the team will be feeling confident of their ability to win against the Mets and Nationals, tightening their grip on the NL West.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.