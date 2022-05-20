Watch: Bryce Harper swaps hat with a fan in a wholesome moment, clip goes viral  

Bryce Harper is the defending National League MVP. Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Harper has continued, even elevated, the success he had with the Washington Nationals after having played in D.C. for seven years. During his time playing for the Nats, Harper won the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year Award and the 2015 NL MVP.

Off the field, Harper remains a fan favorite. He is always game to interact with fans and to give them ballpark experiences they will not forget. A devout Mormon, Harper has also recently spoken of his solid family life and how his wife, Kayla, is his biggest fan. Last night in San Diego, Harper showcased why he continues to be a fan favorite.

Bryce Harper shares a wholesome moment with a fan

The Phillies are currently on a West Coast road trip. After splitting the first two games of a three-game series, the Phillies were finishing up against the Padres and looking for the series win.

During a break in the action at Petco Park in San Diego yesterday, the camera found Harper in the Phillies dugout having an exchange with a Phillies fan seated nearby. The fan appeared to be asking for Harper's hat.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat https://t.co/YGJmBms9rw

"Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat" - @ Jomboy Media

Harper, who is no stranger to pleasing fans, appeared to propose that they swap hats. Harper flicked his red Phillies hat towards the fan, and the fan promptly swirled his own white Phillies hat to Harper, who probably already has 100 such hats in his possession.

For The Win @ForTheWin



ftw.usatoday.com/2022/05/philli… Bryce Harper hilariously swapped hats with a Phillies fan mid-game Bryce Harper hilariously swapped hats with a Phillies fan mid-game 😂ftw.usatoday.com/2022/05/philli…

"Bryce Harper hilariously swapped hats with a Phillies fan mid-game" - @ For the Win

The Phillies finished the game with a 2-0 loss in San Diego. They will now travel on to Los Angeles for a series against Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers. Now seven games behind the division leaders, the New York Mets, time is ticking for Bryce Harper and company to start winning games and closing the gap.

For the fan, it is likely that the neat interaction with Harper eclipsed whatever sorrow he might have had after his team lost the game. He will likely be hoping that Harper can help push the Phillies back into a playoff position soon.

