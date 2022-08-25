WATCH: New York Yankees fan enjoys his beer out of a makeshift hot dog straw during Subway Series

A New York Yankees fan's hot dog beer straw has both delighted and outraged MLB fans. Video of the fan using a common straw to pierce a hole in his hot dog has gone viral. It occurred during a Subway Series game between the Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium.

"Wtf is going on at baseball games this year?" - NewYorkNico

The video has caught the attention of MLB fans on social media. A few are applauding the man’s creativity while others feel disgusted.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat If you don’t stand with hot dog straw guy then we can’t be friends. Life is about living, drinking beers out of a hot dog is exactly that If you don’t stand with hot dog straw guy then we can’t be friends. Life is about living, drinking beers out of a hot dog is exactly that

A Twitter user has nothing but respect for the hot dog beer straw man.

Rocket City Trash Pandas @trashpandas Nothing but respect for hot dog beer straw man.



When we tell you to “embrace your inner Trash Panda” this is what we mean. Nothing but respect for hot dog beer straw man.When we tell you to “embrace your inner Trash Panda” this is what we mean. https://t.co/2YOg577zJX

The Yankee Stadium beverage has already inspired some imitators, with the "New York Post" doing an exploratory taste test and the TBS crew even attempting to make the alleged "glizzy straws" live on air:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport TBS crew really tried glizzy straws 🤣 TBS crew really tried glizzy straws 🤣💀 https://t.co/bnV2qcJdYU

Recently, another hot dog incident happened in a baseball game when a young MLB fan experienced a tragic loss and dropped his entire hot dog. The video is too cute to miss. The little boy face-palming is very much all of us.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Poor kid lost his glizzy Poor kid lost his glizzy https://t.co/xq8kMIiHVw

The incident happened at an MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The Tigers were defeated in a decisive 5-3 sweep, though it was an interesting game.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge records 48th home run

New York Yankees supporters could happily return home on Monday as the team defeated the New York Mets 4-2, thanks to a home run by Aaron Judge (his 48th).

The Athletic @TheAthletic



No. 48 for the Yankees slugger.



@MLB



Aaron Judge, home run. Rinse and repeat.No. 48 for the Yankees slugger. Aaron Judge, home run. Rinse and repeat.No. 48 for the Yankees slugger.🎥 @MLBhttps://t.co/Pm7LIkZAfy

Judge has now homered twice in the last two games.

New York Mets v New York Yankees

The Yankees have increased their advantage in the American League East (76-48). A four-game set against the Oakland Athletics will get underway on Thursday.

