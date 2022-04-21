Watch: Pulitzer winning rapper Kendrick Lamar makes an appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves final match of the series

The Dodgers are known for capitlizing on the fame of Hollywood, enticing stars from all corners of Tinsletown to bring their own brand of starpower to the game. On Wednesday, the team was graced with the presence of Pulitzer Prize winning rapper and musician, Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar, who recently announced his fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, ventured out into the public eye to watch the Dodgers close out their series with the Atlanta Braves. While some celebrities enjoy a luxury box or seats behind home plate, Lamar was happy to soak in the vibes of true Dodgers fandom in the right field pavilion.

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-1 in the series finale

The Dodgers relied on the bat of former Atlanta Braves clubhouse leader Freeman who clubbed a two-run home run in the first inning to give the home team all the runs they needed. It was Freeman's second home run of the season and of the series.

Freeman delivered a clutch home run in the first inning of the series opener as predicted earlier this week. Tony Gonsolin shut out the Braves through six innings for the win.

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

It was an emotional win for Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP. He faced the team that drafted, developed, and molded him into the star before he signed with the Dodgers for six years to likely close out the prime of his career.

The Dodgers have enjoyed a level of early success. Manager Dave Roberts' proclamation that the team would recapture the World Series title seems more realistic by the day. They are firing on all cylinders with offense, pitching and bullpen operating in midseason form. The team currently leads the National League West while the Atlanta Braves are struggling in the middle of the National League East.

MLB @MLB Freddie's having his way in LA. Freddie's having his way in LA. https://t.co/nZzwTOWcqj

Freeman's two-run shot was a bullet to the right field section that housed Lamar and his entourage. If the team continues to dominate, Dodgers Stadium could be a hotspot for celebrities from all walks of life looking to enjoy a star studded lineup worthy of an Oscar.

