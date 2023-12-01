We asked AI to suggest alternative careers for baseball icons (& the replies aren't what we were expecting)

In this fun-filled world of artificial intelligence, we put our questions to the test to generate a mind-boggling result for the same. Using AI software to solve queries or get different responses is intriguing. The explanations for a question can be relayed succinctly or expansively, depending on the user's requirements.

We asked AI to suggest alternative careers for baseball icons, and the answers spun our heads around.

AI's career suggestions for baseball icons

#1 Broadcasting and Sports Media

MLB players can also have lucrative careers as studio hosts, commentators, broadcasters or analysts. They have credibility because of their elite-level gaming experience, which enables them to engage with fans. For instance, former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is currently an ESPN studio commentator.

#2: Entrepreneurship and Business

The attributes of MLB players can help them start their own companies or pursue jobs in marketing, sports administration or other relevant industries. Their brand awareness and name recognition can also benefit the commercial sector. For instance, former shortstop Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees is the Miami Marlins' CEO.

#3: Public Speaking and Motivational Speaking

MLB players can impart their wisdom and experiences as motivational speakers, encouraging audiences to overcome obstacles and realize their dreams. In this sector, their ability to inspire individuals to take action and establish a connection with them is highly valued. For instance, former MLB outfielder Tony Robbins is now a well-known motivational speaker worldwide.

"Tony Robbins, a renowned American author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and life coach, inspires millions worldwide through motivational speaking and influential self-help books" - ONPASSIVE

#4: Philanthropy and Community Service

MLB players can start foundations, make gifts for nonprofits or take up volunteer work. In philanthropy, their capacity to spread awareness and motivate others to give back is a great advantage. For instance, civil rights crusader and Hall of Fame second baseman Jackie Robinson broke MLB's color barrier.

#5: Sports Front Office and Management

MLB players can oversee club operations and make strategic decisions as general managers, scouts or other executive positions. In these capacities, their aptitude for data analysis, clear judgment and organizational management is highly advantageous. Theo Epstein, the former general manager of the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, is the winner of three World Series titles.

#6: Sports Journalism and Writing

MLB players can write books or produce material for other media. Their capacity to provide intriguing and educational content makes them a great asset to the sports journalism community. One of the greatest baseball writers of all time is Tom Verducci, senior journalist for Sports Illustrated.

"An article written by Tom Verducci right after the 2018 World Series talks about how rabid sign stealing was in MLB, specifically with the Dodgers" - MLBMetrics

#7: Sports Broadcasting and Production

MLB players can work as directors, producers, analysts or commentators. They are an invaluable asset in this industry because of their capacity to offer insights, evaluate plays, and produce engaging content. Joe Buck, the Fox Sports play-by-play commentator, is the son of the late great broadcaster Jack Buck.

#8: Sports Analytics and Data Science

MLB players can create strategies, forecast results and spot patterns using data. Their gift for data collection, analysis and interpretation is a great advantage. Billy Beane, the former Oakland Athletics general manager, is known for introducing sabermetrics to the baseball world.

