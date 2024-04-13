"We did the commercial together" - Justin Verlander spills details on how Astros star met supermodel wife Kate Upton on set

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are arguably the biggest power couple in the MLB, considering Verlander's prominence in the league and Upton's fame as a model and actress.

Verlander was recently asked how the two met, and MLB Fits shared a reel of the interview on Instagram. Verlander responded:

"We did the commercial together, I was on the cover of MLB 2K12 and I think they hired me to legitimize the game and they hired her to sell the game.

"So we did the commercial for the show and met then, and the rest is history."

Verlander is hoping to make his first start of the 2024 MLB season with the Houston Astros soon, having started the season on the IL. Meanwhile, Upton, on "Good Morning America," went into detail about working with Anne Klein.

When Kate Upton asked Justin Verlander to choose between World Series win and their honeymoon

In 2017, Justin Verlander was put on the spot on Twitter. He was asked which was better, winning the World Series or his honeymoon. The matter might have blown over, but Upton weighed in:

"Yeah Justin Verlander, we all want to know???"

Verlander opted not to choose and instead posted a GIF:

"Nope."

The Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in extremely controversial circumstances. Verlander addressed the sign-stealing scandal in 2020 and said that he regretted not doing anything about it.

Fast forward to now, and the Astros are entrenched in the 2024 season, a campaign in which they harbor World Series ambitions. Houston has got off to a rough start and is 4-11 after 15 games. It faces the Texas Rangers on Saturday and will look to change their fortunes.

Justin Verlander is expected to return to the team soon, after starting the season on the IL with a shoulder concern. He has been rehabbing at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and threw 65 pitches in his first start last week.

Houston will hope pto have him back as soon as possible as they look to rise up in the AL West.

