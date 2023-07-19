What happened to Adolis Garcia? Rangers All-Star exits game vs. Rays early

As the old saying goes, "When it rains, it pours", and the latest injury to Adolis Garcia proves this point for the Texas Rangers. The MLB leader in RBIs exited Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after being struck by a pitch on his forearm.

While there has been no official update as to the extent of Adolis Garcia's injury x-rays have reportedly come back negative. He appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain while leaving the field, with multiple reports saying that Garcia did not move his left arm until the trainers attended to him.

Alex Fast @AlexFast8 Adolis García has been pulled from the game after getting drilled in the elbow. He walked off the field but seemed unable to move the arm at all. pic.twitter.com/ODIUFrEk8b

"Adolis García has been pulled from the game after getting drilled in the elbow. He walked off the field but seemed unable to move the arm at all." - @AlexFast8

It remains to be seen if Garcia will require a stint on the IL, however, judging by his reaction, this appears like a realistic possibility. Josh Smith came in to finish the game as the replacement for the hard-hitting outfielder.

The injury to Adolis Garcia came during the same game that also saw starter Jon Gray exit in the 5th inning with his own injury. The veteran pitcher was struck with a comebacker from All-Star Yandy Diaz, which forced him to leave the game in the top of the inning.

At this point, the x-rays for both players have come back negative, however, there is still a chance that both players will require placements on the IL. If one or both is due to miss time, it would be a dramatic hit for the Texas Rangers.

"X-rays came back negative for both Jon Gray and Adolis García" - @TalkinBaseball_

The club is heading into two important series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, which could play a major factor in the postseason picture.

Adolis Garcia has delivered an MVP season for the Texas Rangers so far this season

The 30-year-old from Ciego de Avila, Cuba, has been incredible for the Texas Rangers this season and is on pace to set new career highs in several categories. Through 95 games this season, Adolis Garcia has posted a .262 batting average with 24 home runs, six stolen bases, and a league-leading 80 RBIs.

If Garcia is forced to miss any time as a result of the forearm injury, this lead may quickly disappear, as some of baseball's biggest sluggers are right on his heels. Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (77) and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels (76) may soon pass Garcia if he is placed on the IL.

