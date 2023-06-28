What happened to Ji Hwan Bae? Pirates slugger exits game against Padres early

Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Ji Hwan Bae had his day end early on Tuesday in the game against the San Diego Padres. The young utility man was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Bae was not happy with the home plate umpire's strike zone. After being rung up on a questionable strike three call, Bae immidiately turned to the umpire and let him have it.

Bae has been in a bit of a slump recently. In his last four games, he's a combined 0-14 at the plate. This frustration may have boiled over to his interactions with the home plate umpire.

The pitch in question was not in the zone. As a lefty, that would have been a tough pitch for Ji Hwan Bae to get his bat to and make contact. It likely would have resulted in a broken bat.

Dejan Kovacevic @Dejan_Kovacevic It's the second pitch that got Ji Hwan Bae tossed by Jeremie Rehak. Don't blame him. He's been getting hosed for a while now. Rookie or not, you're going to lose it at some point. It's the second pitch that got Ji Hwan Bae tossed by Jeremie Rehak. Don't blame him. He's been getting hosed for a while now. Rookie or not, you're going to lose it at some point. https://t.co/cJL07JP8V0

Before he was told to hit the showers, Bae was 0-2 in the game with an RBI. Tucupita Marcano took over for bae after he was ejected.

Ji Hwan Bae has been working on his game

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

Ji Hwan Bae has been solid for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. In 72 games played, he's hitting .242/.304/.314 with nine doubles and 20 stolen bases. Bae ranks eighth across MLB when it comes to stolen bases.

The new bases and rules regarding pick off moves has helped Bae's game. With his elite speed, any chance he has to steal a base, he's going to. He is in the back of the minds of every opposing pitcher when he's on base.

Bae has also worked on his approach at the plate this season, revamping his stance. He and hitting coach Andy Haines worked hard in the beginning of the season to get Bae more comfortable at the plate.

