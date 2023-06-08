What happened to Miguel Rojas? Dodgers shortstop removed from game vs Reds

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas left Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after just three innings due to neck tightness. The severity of the injury is currently unclear, and further updates are expected from the Dodgers in the near future. Rojas is currently considered day-to-day.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Miguel Rojas left tonight's game with neck tightness. Miguel Rojas left tonight's game with neck tightness.

The early exit of Miguel Rojas from the game is concerning, especially with the Dodgers struggling with the Shortstop position. Chris Taylor shifted to shortstop to replace Rojas, while Jason Heyward entered the game in left field.

How long is Miguel Rojas expected to be out for?

While it is too early to speculate on the nature and extent of Rojas' injury, it is worrisome to see him being removed from the game after just three innings. Rojas is known for his defensive prowess at shortstop, making his absence felt on the field.

The severity of Miguel Rojas’ injury is still uncertain.

Rojas' last at-bat occurred in the top of the third inning, resulting in a groundout. He then played defense in the bottom of the third before being replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Updates on Rojas' condition will be provided as soon as more information becomes available. It is worth noting that the Dodgers have had to remove a player early from the game for the second consecutive game. The hope is that Rojas' neck tightness is not a serious issue, and he can return to action soon.

The Dodgers will continue to monitor the situation and await further updates on Rojas' condition. In the meantime, let's hope for a speedy recovery for Rojas and a swift return to the Dodgers lineup.

