What mistake did Mookie Betts make at shortstop? All you need to know about the error that gave Braves the lead over Dodgers

On Tuesday, Mookie Betts showcased signs that he's yet to fully grasp the concept of playing as a shortstop. During the second game of the Los Angeles Dodgers' series against the Atlanta Braves, Betts was unable to convert a double play, resulting in the Braves scoring a go-ahead run.

Mookie Betts has gathered some experience in the shortstop position for the Dodgers in the past two seasons. But due to injuries, the former MVP is yet to have a full season in the new role, having primarily played as a right fielder and second baseman previously.

During the top of the second innings, with runners at first and second, Bryan De La Cruz hit a grounder off a sinker by Dodgers starter Dustin May. After the ball nearly missed May, 2B Tommy Edman fielded it and passed it to Betts who placed his foot on the second base to get the out. But while trying to run the double play, Betts' throw went wayward.

In an embarassing moment for the eight-time All-Star, the ball went toward right field beyond the foul line. It was enough for Marcell Ozuna, the runner on second, to score, while De La Cruz was waived to the middle of the diamond, giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.

It was Betts' 13th error in 85 games as a shortstop. The number is quite high compared to his right field statistics, where he has committed 21 errors in 1021 games. The shortstop is a difficult position, so Betts should be commended for converting 35 double plays.

Mookie Betts atones for error with go-ahead homer

Mookie Betts atoned for his error with a two-run blast. The 32-year-old pumped a home run into left field off starter and reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale, who had been unharmed until the sixth innings, to retake the lead.

It was Betts' third go-ahead home run in the last four games. It comes after the Dodgers star was sidelined from the second half of Spring Training and the Dodgers' Tokyo Series due to an undisclosed illness.

The Dodgers won their seventh straight game to start the season, the best in franchise history, as they tied the 1933 New York Yankees as defending champions with the longest streaks to start the season.

