"What a show” - MLB star Josh Hader and wife Maria bedazzled by Cody Johnson's electrifying concert

Josh Hader is looking forward to a big 2024 MLB season with the Houston Astros and as Spring Season games approach, Hader and his wife Maria went to see Cody Johnson live.

The country music star had the couple enraptured, as can be seen from their Instagram stories:

"What a show" - Josh Hader

Josh Hader's IG Stories

Maria Hader's IG Stories

The Haders certainly seemed to enjoy themselves as they prepare for a long season with the Astros. Hader signed a five-year, $95 million with Houston this offseason and his addition puts the Astros in the conversation for the World Series.

Astros closer Josh Hader' takes aim at former teams

Speaking to the "Foul Territory" podcast recently, Josh Hader made some comments that did not sit well with fans.

Reflecting on his time at the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, Hader felt that the team did not want to invest in him. As such, he didn't return the favor.

"When I was told to my face that [multiple innings] are not worth anything, it's about saves... that's where I was like, I'm not gonna blow my arm out if you're not gonna invest in me."

This was certainly a revelation and perhaps not the kind of thing Astros fans want to hear. However, Hader did make the following comments in a recent press conference when speaking about Ryan Pressly, which may assuage any doubts:

“We signed here to win baseball games, to win a championship. I think like Dana said, Ryan’s in the same boat, and we’re all in the same boat to do whatever we can and win ballgames and take it to the final step.”

The Astros will have stiff competition if they are to win the World Series. The LA Dodgers have stolen the majority of the headlines this winter, splashing out on Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez.

Given the toll a long season can have on any team, it will be interesting to see if Houston can stay healthy and be in the running come the postseason.

