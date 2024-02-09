"What a garbage take" - Josh Hader's claims of lack of investment on his pitching prowess faces ridicule from infuriated fans

Josh Hader is all in on the 2024 MLB season with the Houston Astros as the franchise hopes to make a push for winning it all. Hader signed with the Astros on a $95 million, five-year contract, which works for both player and club, with both hoping for long-term success.

It seems, however, that Hader didn't exactly see eye-to-eye with his previous teams, the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. He feels they didn't want to invest in him and as such, he returned the favor.

Speaking on "Foul Territory," Hader said the following:

"When I was told to my face that [multiple innings] are not worth anything, it's about saves... that's where I was like, I'm not gonna blow my arm out if you're not gonna invest in me."

This was quite an inflammatory statement and fans reacted with both swiftness and vehemence to Hader's comments:

"For the record, the Padres invested $18,089,011 over 1 1/2 seasons in this man. What an absolute garbage take from a so-called proffessional athlete. Entitlement at its worst. KYAL"

Others were quick to condemn Hader for not giving everything he had for the team:

A lot of fans felt that Hader did not give it his all for the Padres when they needed him the most.

Some, however, were more understanding of Hader's perspective:

Given that the Astros and Hader agreed to a five-year deal, it will be interesting to see whether we will see a difference in Houston.

Josh Hader respects Ryan Pressly's handling of his addition

When your team signs someone who is expected to act as your replacement, it can be a difficult time and some awkwardness is to be expected. Ryan Pressly must have felt this to some degree when the Astros signed Josh Hader.

That said, Pressly is a true veteran of the sport and not just that, appears to understand the nature of the game and is willing to work hard in whatever role he can.

Pressly is said to have handled the situation "like a true professional” and is “all in" for 2024. Josh Hader mentioned Pressly to reporters while saying they were "all-in" on 2024:

“We signed here to win baseball games, to win a championship. I think like Dana said, Ryan’s in the same boat, and we’re all in the same boat to do whatever we can and win ballgames and take it to the final step.”

While Josh Hader is all-in with the Astros, fans of the Brewers and Padres will likely be watching him this season with a degree of resentment.

