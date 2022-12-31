Dennis Eckersley, the former Red Sox star, was targeted by his adopted daughter in a 2019 interview with Concord Monitor. Eckersley, a pitching legend and World Series Champion, faced backlash because of the revelation made by his daughter.

“He found a way to bring my homelessness in every single conversation,” Allie Eckersley told the reporter “What I’ve wanted my entire life is to be accepted by my own family. In my own home, I felt like an outsider, an outcast.”

Alexander Eckersley is the adopted daughter of Dennis Eckersley and Nancy O'Brien. Allie's life before getting adopted was very dark as she only knew about her biological father being horrible to her mother. This led to her being adopted by the ex-couple.

Since she was a little child, she has suffered from mental illnesses. Her parents did their best to help her, including taking her to doctors, specialists, and health advocates. However, once she reached adulthood, it was out of their hands as she moved to Concord with her boyfriend. From then on, she lived her life as a homeless person.

Ms. Eckersley has an extensive history of substance abuse which could also be attributed to her mental illness and homelessness.

“Our hearts are broken,” was her family's staement “Unfortunately, in her situation, the issue is less about homelessness and more about mental illness. We continue to hope Allie seeks the mental health treatment she desperately needs so she can get her life back on track.”

Her parents were willing to help her, but on the condition that she seeks proper treatment for her mental illness and substance abuse issues. Allie, however, felt allienated by her parents continuing to bring her homelessness into everything and was displeased by her parents attitude towards her.

Dennis Eckersley's daughter wanted to help open up mental health awareness centers.

The Hall of Famer was recently in the news for something that he wouldn't have imagined being in the news for. Alexander Eckersley, Dennis Eckersley's adopted daughter, abandoned her son in the cold woods.

She was charged with reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. She allegedly claimed that she didn't know that she was pregnant. The reports state that she misled the officers while they were in search of her child. Thankfully, her child is reported to be recovering completely from the incident.

However, before this blew up, there was a prior interview she gave to the Concord Monitor that made headlines. Alexander opened up in that interview and talked about her life as a homeless person and her relationship with her parents.

“I want to begin a homeless mental health awareness event,” Allie said. “Have it be like the telethon, or a carnival where you pay to get in, or a movie night and the money goes to a housing shelter.”

Alexander, the adopted daughter of Dennis Eckersley and Nancy O'Brien, wanted to help those homeless like her. She was accepted into the New Hampshire Technical Institute and Granite State College, but did not end up attending.

She struggled with substance abuse and has remained homeless since 2017. She wished to bring awareness to homeless issues and find a way to help homeless people.

Dennis Eckersley and Nancy tried to help their daughter, but were unable to do so. She had an estranged relationship with her parents.

“I know they do,” Allie said. “But I don’t want to take the easy way out just because I want a home and an education.”

She said this when it was conveyed to her that her parents loved and missed her. Unfortunately, their relationship didn't get any better. Currently, Dennis Eckersley and Nancy O'Brien are seeking guardianship of Alexander's child.

