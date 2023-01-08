New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is one of the greatest players of all time. Jeter was regarded as an ambitious and dedicated MLB player. The All-Star was once devastated when he was not picked by the Yankees in the top 5.

In a 2017 interview with ABC News, Jeter disclosed that he was heartbroken by the Yankees' decision and said:

"I was supposed to be drafted first or fifth is what they had projected, and I got a phone call from a local newspaper and they said, have you heard anything, because the first five picks have been announced, and my heart just dropped. I hung up the phone, went to the bathroom, and the phone rang, and my mom answered it. And then, she was sort of in shock. I could see it in her face. And she said, "The Yankees are on the phone."

Jeter's talent was on display in the 1995 season, and he also participated in the 1996 World Series. Jeter officially made his shortstop debut throughout the series.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

The 1996 World Series was played at Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves on their home field to win the series. Derek Jeter has scored 104 runs, 78 RBI, and 10 home runs. After the series, Jeter was unstoppable as he started his career as an MLB legend, etching his name into the annals of sports history.

Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

The Yankees retired Jeter's No. 2 jersey during a ceremony in May 2017. He served as the Miami Marlins' CEO from September 2017 to February 2022.

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame "felt like home" — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and "share the moment with them."

Derek Jeter is married to supermodel Hannah Davis, and the couple shares three daughters.

