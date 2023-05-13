Derek Jeter is one of the greatest Yankees players. He has been the Yankees captain from 2003 until his retirement from professional baseball in 2014. He has been a fan favorite and a household name for a while. However, there were people who doubted the success of this Yankees legend.

The former Yankees captain seems like a calm cool type of person who doesn't let people's words affect or bother him. His success on the field also speaks for itself. He is a fourteen times All-Star and five times World Champion. But it seems like even with his composed personality, Jeter can still hold grudges.

In his docuseries 'The Captain' which was released in 2022 on ESPN. Jeter revealed the inner workings of his mind and personality that was never seen before. In the second episode of the documentary, Derek Jeter revealed that he was he remembers each person who has ever doubted him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There’s a list in my head of people who doubted me,” Jeter said. “I remember exactly what you said, and when you said it, and what you were wearing when you said it.”

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Derek Jeter’s multi-part documentary series titled “The Captain” is officially dropping this July Derek Jeter’s multi-part documentary series titled “The Captain” is officially dropping this July https://t.co/LkyX8fYnww

'The Captain' is a seven episode long docuseries that focuses on the rise of Derek Jeter and lets us see a glimpse of his personal life. The docuseries is directed by Randy Wilkins.

Derek Jeter welcomes his youngest child and gives a heartfelt name

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah welcomed his fourth child into the world on 5th May 2023.

Hannah who is a model and television personality married Jeter in 2016. They met in 2012 through an acquaintance of theirs and started dating since. They also have three daughters together named Story, Bella and River.

On 8th May 2023, Jeter officially revealed his son's name to the world on Instagram. The young boy is named Kaius. The name has Latin origins and means rejoice.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!! @hannahbjeter" Jeter captioned his post.

Jeter surely must be busy taking care of his newborn son. He has even changed his bio on social media from 'sleep deprived father of three' to 'sleep deprived father of four'.

Poll : 0 votes