Chipper Jones was one of the few players of the steroid era who was never accused of taking steroids.

The steroid era of baseball is considered to be between 1994 and 2004. Jones was an active from 1993 to 2012. He was there when the steroid era hit its peak. However, Jones was never one of the players who were suspected of it.

Jones, who also became a Hall of Famer in 2018, never had to rely on any enhancement drugs. In 2017, the Atlanta Braves legend gave an interview with Jacksonville. In the interview, he was asked how he felt about his chances of getting enshrined in Cooperstown. Jones elaborated on how he took pride in the fact that he never took steroids:

"I’m proud there was never any suspicion about me. My body shape didn’t change, other than I got a little fatter. The Hall of Fame is not up to me. I’ll let the experts decide whether I’m worthy or not.”

The Atlanta Braves retired Chipper Jones' jersey #15. Jones is also currently working as a coach for the team.

When Chipper Jones said that he always envisioned his entire career with the Braves

Chipper Jones is one of the greatest Atlanta Braves players. He is also one of the only players who has achieved greatness without the temptation of steroids.

In the same interview, Jones was asked if he ever considered just playing for one team. The former third baseman proudly replied that he always wanted to play for the Braves:

“I really wanted to play my entire career with the Braves. I would have done whatever I needed to make that happen. I never became a free agent and passed up millions of dollars to go elsewhere. The Braves made sure I was locked up and secure."

Jones even went on to show his appreciation for the opportunity the team provided him. Chipper Jones said that when he was drafted, the Braves were the only Southern team in the MLB.

