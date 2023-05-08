During an infamous interview with Jeff Pearlman for Sports Illustrated in 1999, former Atlanta Braves star John Rocker caused controversy by making a racially insensitive comment against his then-teammate, Randall Simon.

Apparently, among several other notorious statements, Rocker called Simon a:

"Fat Monkey″

Since Simon is Curaçaoan, it caused him to take offense.

John appeared for the SI interview in the 1999 offseason. Subsequently, he was suspended by former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig for his derogatory rant.

So, after the ban was over and it was time for Spring Training in March 2000, things turned out awkward for Rocker.

Shortly after arriving at the Braves' ballpark, Rocker addressed the teams' teammates and coaches expressing regret for his comments. Next, Rocker met privately with Simon and asked for forgiveness.

"I looked at him in the face and he showed me he really regrets what he said," Simon said. "I saw in his eyes that he was kind of sad."

Additionally, John even invited Randall Simon and his wife to dinner that week.

John Rocker confronted the Sports Illustrated reporter later

John Rocker #49 of the Cleveland Indians throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the game on September 18, 2001, at Jacob's Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians won 11-2. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

In June 2000, former Atlanta Braves star John Rocker confronted the 1999 Sports Illustrated interviewer, Jeff Pearlman.

It happened at Turner Field after John saw Jeff and snapped.

According to Pearlman, Rocker allegedly threatened him and attempted to have the sports writer prohibited from entering the Atlanta clubhouse.

Once the news was out in public, former Braves outfielder Brian Jordan, seemed not very happy with the negativity John was casting on the team.

"You've got one guy being a cancer time and time again," said Brian. Eventually, it's going to have an effect on the team."

Interestingly, none of the Braves players witnessed the heated exchange between John and Jeff.

