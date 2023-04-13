Steve Garvey of the Los Angeles Dodgers is famous for his many relationships and their bad endings.

He married Cynthia Truhan, a television personality, in 1971 when he was only 21 years old. The two were married for 12 years before getting divorced in 1983. In 1980, Pat Jordan, a sports writer, wrote a story for Inside Sports that gave details on his relationship with his first wife.

The couple was having problems in their relationship according to the article. Cynthia spoke to Jordan honestly about the issues she was facing in her marriage. She didn't blame Steve Garvey and continued to praise him while talking to the writer. However, the spark that she felt for her husband seemed to be going away.

"He's a nice guy. He gives and all, but…ah, I want electricity, a spark, some idiosyncrasy…Now catch this act. It was so stupid. A few days ago we had three hours to ourselves. We're driving in the car. He says to me, 'Where do you want to go to eat?' I mean, I'd love my man to say, 'I'm taking you here and then back home to make love."

She continued:

"Now, I could have said that, but it wouldn't be the same. I want him to be smart enough to arrange his meetings around me. I don't want him to have to be told. I don't want to teach him anymore. Oh, he tries, but he can't be something he's not. He has no interests other than baseball."

Cynthia had an affair with the composer Marvin Hamlisch and left the Dodgers' former first baseman. Garvey married Candace Garvey, in 1989 and they have been together since.

When the former wife of Steve Garvey revealed how their relationship was deteriorating

World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

In the same interview with Pat Jordan, Cynthia revealed how her relationship with Steve Garvey has become sour. The two didn't have much to talk about anymore and she also felt they didn't have much in common.

"We don't talk baseball or my show, anymore," she says. "Just the children. We're not good in certain areas. I'm not as affectionate as I used to be and he, he's so jumbled up in his career and his outside interests…When I say, 'Let's talk about it,' he says, 'Whoa! Is this gonna be the same old stuff? How unhappy you are?' I say, 'Oh, forget it, then!'"

She added:

"Maybe relationships are just bound to deteriorate gradually, I don't know? Don't get me wrong, we're not serving papers, or anything"

Despite Cynthia saying they won't be divorcing, the couple did end up separating. Steve Garvey went on to date more women after her and had children with them both. He then settled down with his current wife, Candace, who met in 1989 at a benefit for the Special Olympics.

