Back in the rise of his career, Alex Rodriguez was known to be self-obsessed. Many claimed that he was extremely egocentric, and it was one of the most talked about topics back then.

These critics of Rodriguez have often bought up several incidents in his career that would prove his egocentrism. One such incident happened back in 2009 when he did a photoshoot for Details Magazine. Rodriguez, for one of the shots in the magazine, has upped and kissed his own reflection.

This, many later claimed, is a sign of him being narcissistic. However, years after the incident, Alex Rodriguez spoke up on the incident. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, A-Rod revealed what led him to kiss his own reflection. It was revealed that he was simply hungry and did a random pose to get out of the shoot early.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I cringe at that," Rodriguez said. "We were ending the photo shoot, and I wanted to run out of there. I think Steven Klein was the photographer, and he was like, 'Let's just shoot one more.' And I'm like, 'What? I just want to eat a burger. Let me get out of here. Yeah, I just kissed the mirror, not even thinking. But I did a lot of things like that."

Pantsuit Samus @jupiterbrando I was today years old when I realized this is Alex Rodriguez kissing a mirror and not Derek Jeter I was today years old when I realized this is Alex Rodriguez kissing a mirror and not Derek Jeter https://t.co/ix6cVsMvHh

Rodriguez might not have realized the consequences of his actions back in 2009 but now, he surely does. Mirror kissing photoshoots will forever remain one of the most iconic A-Rod moments to this day.

When Alex Rodriguez revealed that he wished that he should have owned centaur portraits

In the same 2019 New York Times interview, Alex Rodriguez also went on to debunk another rumor about him. This one originated with Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend, Kate Hudson.

Hudson, in a 2009 interview with US Weekly, said that Alex Rodriguez owned pictures of himself as a centaur. She went on to add that these pictures were also hung over his bed.

However, Rodriguez went on to disagree with the statement made by Hudson. He revealed in the interview that it was not although he wished it was.

"One-hundred percent not true," A-Rod said, "I wish it was true because it's such a cool story."

Rodriguez would have to spend quite a lot of time refuting rumors about him. Polarizing opinions about Rodriguez have been present in the MLB community to this day.

Poll : 0 votes