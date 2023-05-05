The 12-time All-Star, Mark McGwire got in a bit of a conundrum after naming his triplets with the starting letter 'M'.

The former first baseman of the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals was a one-time World Champion as a player. But he also won the World Champion title in 2011 while he was coaching the Cardinals.

McGwire married Stephanie Slemer, a former pharmaceutical sales representative, in 2002. The couple had gotten a Los Vegas wedding and then in 2010, they welcomed triplets into their lives. The couple had three triplet girls named, Monet Rose, Marlo Rose, and Monroe Rose. They also had three sons, Mathew, Max and Mason.

In a 2016 interview with Fox Sports San Diego, Mark McGwire revealed that when he found that his wife was pregnant with triplets. He found the situation a bit comical and in that jest, he named the yet-to-be-born triplets with the starting letter 'M'. However, it seemed the first baseman ended up regretting the choice as it soon got confusing for him.

“Well, you know that cartoon that we all grew up with where the mouth just drops all the way down to the floor,” McGwire admitted to Fox Sports San Diego. “They [his kids] are all M’s. I don’t know why I did that. My older son is Matt then I have Max then Mason, Marlo, Monet and Monroe. And to this day, I still screw it all up.”

Mark McGwire was married to Kathlene Hughes from 1984 to 1990 before he married Stephanie. McGwire had his first child, Mathew with Kathlene.

When Mark McGwire talked about leaving coaching to see his sick wife

Back in 2016, Stephanie, Mark McGwire's wife got really ill. McGwire who was coaching the San Diego Padres, immediately took leave and went to visit her. He didn't elaborate on what kind of illness Stephanie was facing.

In the same interview, McGwire revealed how stressful it was taking care of his children and his wife. However, he did show his gratitude when everything appeared to be fine with Stephanie.

“I had to take care of my wife and my five children,” McGwire said “I think she’s on the backside of this right now, so she’s getting better. It wasn’t life-threatening, thank God. All tests came back negative, but it was important enough for me to be there for three weeks.”

McGwire coached the Padres from 2016 to 2018. Before that, he donned the same role in Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals.

