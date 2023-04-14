In 2008, a story broke out that entailed Roger Clemens, the Boston Red Sox's star pitcher, having a relationship with a 15-year-old teenager. Clemens was married when the affair took place.

The story was posted on the New York Daily Mail News in 2008, but has since been deleted. The article stated that Clemens had an affair with country singer Mindy McCready when she was only 15 years old.

In 1990, Clemens was in Florida for his spring training, when the two met at a bar. McCready confirmed that she was in a relationship with Clemens. She said to the daily mail:

"I cannot refute anything in the story."

However, McCready revealed in the Insider Edition in 2008, that their relationship was not sexual until she reached the age of 18 in 1993. However, many were still skeptical of that admission.

Rusty Hardin, Roger Clemens' lawyer, also agreed with the singer's statements, saying that nothing inappropriate happened between the two when she was underage:

"At no time did Roger engage in any kind of inappropriate or improper relationship with her."

Clemens allegedly also had a relationship with the ex-wife of John Daly and two other women while he was still married.

When Roger Clemens' ex-trainer threatened to call his former flame in the defamation lawsuit.

Clemens' former strength trainer, Brian McNamee,was called to a congressional trial in 2008 as it was discovered that Roger Clemens was one of the athletes that was taking PEDs.

In 2009, Roger Clemens filed a defamation lawsuit against McNamee in relation to his testimony given in the previous trial.

Richard Emery, McNamee's lawyer, told the Bleacher Reports various things about the lawsuit. He said that in order to clear his client's name, they would be willing to call out Mindy McCready, Clemens' ex-lover:

"If the case heads to trial and is not dismissed, as we feel it should be, we will be calling [McCready] as a witness"

"The point is whether he was damaged by the allegations that he used steroids—he claims he was hurt. But if there are other women—and there's not just one case, but many—and he holds himself out as a family man and an American paradigm, it's relevant."

He added:

"None of this would have been revealed but for his lawsuit and sanctimonious testimony before Congress."

Although the lawsuit went on for years, it was settled in 2015. However, the amount of the settlement remains undisclosed.

