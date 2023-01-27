Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter have been together since 2012. Not much is known about their relationship, as they both prefer privacy. But in a 2019 interview with Editorialist Magazine, Hannah revealed a glimpse of their private lives.

Hannah Jeter told the interviewer that she grew up in the countryside. Her mom was a teacher, so she was more inclined toward arts and crafts. She added that she raised her kids the same way:

"I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me.

Hannah said she takes her kids outside to be with nature and animals. The Sports Illustrated model added that she lets her kids explore in safe spaces and be more imaginative. This is something she values more than just letting her kids sit in front of the TV.

"And that was being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that."

She added that Derek Jeter catches her covered in glue or paint most days because she likes to be creative and does arts and crafts with her children.

"Most days my husband comes home and he's like, 'Holy c**p'—because I'm covered in paint or glue. I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday."

When Hannah Jeter revealed what makes Derek Jeter angry

Derek Jeter with his wife, Hannah Jeter

In the same interview, Hannah expressed how much she loves her family, especially her daughters. She said that she is extremely attached to them.

"I'm so deeply connected and attached to [my daughters], I don't want to leave them."

Hannah revealed that she has a pet peeve because of that attachment. And it is that she never wants to leave her children alone. This makes Derek Jeter angry, as whenever he wants to go on vacation with her, she always wants to bring the children along.

"My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I'm like, great! Let's take the kids!"

The couple has three daughters, Bella, Story, and River. The former Yankees legend and his wife are one of the couples that will forever be regarded as perfect.

