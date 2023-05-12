Former Boston Red Sox star Roger Clemens was mentioned in the Mitchell Report released in December 2007 by former U.S. Senator George J. Mitchell. The report investigated the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) in Major League Baseball (MLB) and named numerous players who were suspected of using them.

According to the report, Brian McNamee, a former personal trainer for Roger Clemens, claimed to have injected Clemens with steroids and human growth hormone (HGH) on multiple occasions between 1998 and 2001. This happened when Clemens was playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

However, Clemens vehemently denied McNamee's allegations and testified before the United States Congress in February 2008, where he stated under oath that he had never used steroids or HGH.

As the legal conflict went on, Clemens sued McNamee for slander in January 2008.

In a controversial turn of events, New York Daily News reported in April 2008 that there was a potential romantic relationship between Roger Clemens and the late country singer Mindy McCready. The relationship could have lasted for a considerable amount of time, while starting when McCready was only 15 years old.

Encashing the sensational piece of information, McNamee's legal team was willing to help their client defeat the defamation case Clemens has filed against him.

However, in an exclusive interview with ESPN, former legal analyst, Lestor Munson explained how that would not be fruitful at all.

"McNamee's lawyers will be able to investigate the allegations," said Munnon. Their investigation will include taking a deposition of McCready. They will be permitted to "discover" what McCready says, a routine part of the preparation for the trial of any civil lawsuit.

"That deposition could be humiliating and embarrassing for Clemens, particularly if it is on video and released to the public. McNamee's lawyers will be permitted to ask McCready how and when she met Clemens, and they will be permitted to ask for the details of the relationship.

"But the scope of investigation and discovery is much larger than the scope of the evidence that will be permitted at the trial. They can inquire. They can force McCready to answer intimate questions. But they will not be able to use the fruits of their inquiry in the trial."

In 2009, McNamee filed a suit of his own against Clemens. He claimed in his legal case that Clemens had harmed his good name by making false accusations of being untruthful and having mental instability.

The legal dispute between Clemens and his former trainer Brian McNamee was resolved in 2015 when their respective lawyers came to an agreement. This led to Clemens' insurer, AIG, making a payment of an undisclosed amount to McNamee.

Roger Clemens was charged with perjury

On August 19, 2010, the grand jury indicted former Boston Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens for perjury, making false statements, and obstruction of justice in the wake of his PED scandal.

After a lengthy trial, he was ultimately acquitted of all charges in June 2012.

