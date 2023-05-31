Where can I watch San Diego Padres games in 2023? Streams and alternatives after Diamond Sports non-payment.

Starting from Wednesday, viewers in San Diego can watch San Diego Padres games through new broadcasting options following Diamond Sports' non-payment of rights fees. Major League Baseball has taken over the broadcasting rights and introduced a direct-to-consumer streaming option to lift blackouts for Padres games previously distributed on Bally Sports San Diego.

The decision expands the reach of Padres games, increasing the number of households from approximately 1.130 million to 3.264 million, a significant jump of +189%.

Fans in the Padres home television territory can tune in to linear television channels such as DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Cox , and Spectrum to watch the games. Additionally, for digital streaming options, fans can subscribe to MLB.TV's single Team Padres subscription, priced at $19.99 per month or $74.99 for the rest of the season. A free seven-day MLB.TV trial is also available. Padres games will be available for free streaming on MLB.TV until Sunday, June 4.

San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner expressed excitement about being the first team to partner with MLB to offer a direct-to-consumer streaming option without blackouts while maintaining traditional cable and satellite television distribution. This partnership aims to provide unprecedented access to Padres games through both digital and traditional platforms, reaching fans throughout San Diego and beyond.

What will happen to the announcers of the San Diego Padres?

The team's primary TV broadcasters, Don Orsillo, Mark Grant, and Bob Scanlan, will continue in their roles, along with radio broadcasters Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr. from 97.3 The Fan. MLB will oversee the production and distribution of all locally-distributed Padres games starting from May 31, when the Padres face the Miami Marlins.

Former Red Sox announcer, Don Orsillo will remain as Padres’ play-by-play announcer.

By reimaging the distribution model, removing blackouts, enhancing the telecast, and leveraging new technology, MLB aims to enhance the game broadcast experience for Padres fans. The league's expertise in producing and distributing live games, as demonstrated by MLB Network, ensures high-quality broadcasts for viewers. Last season, fans streamed over 11 billion minutes of live baseball games and content on MLB.TV, a record that is expected to be surpassed in 2023.

San Diego Padres games can be watched through linear television channels and by subscribing to MLB.TV's streaming options, providing fans with broader access to the team's games in the Padres home television territory.

