Where can I watch Spencer Jones' hitting exhibition? Live stream, TV listings for Yankees - Marlins showdown, March 4

Spencer Jones has been a bright spot for the New York Yankees in Spring Training. Jones raised a lot of eyebrows when he crushed a 470-foot home run on his Grapefruit League debut against the Detroit Tigers. That was his first swing in Spring Training and it raised expectations significantly about the 22-year-old.

In 11 at-bats in Spring Training, Jones has 4 runs, 5 hits, 1 home run and 4 RBIs, batting at a .455 average. Jones is expected to take the field against the Miami Marlins on Monday, and here are the details you need to know to catch the game:

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins: Game Details

Date & Time: Monday, March 4 at 6.40 p.m. ET.

Venue: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Florida.

TV: N/A.

Livestream: Fubo, MLB.TV.

Spencer Jones to put on a show against the Miami Marlins

The New York Yankees haven't been winning a lot of games of late in Spring Training. They come into Monday's game on the back of two defeats, having lost 7-3 to the Baltimore Orioles and then 7-2 to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

While the Yankees' Feb. 29 game against the Miami Marlins ended a perplexing 0-0, the expectation is that today's match will be very different. The team's X account posted the team for Monday's game, featuring Spencer Jones.

Jones talked to reporters at Spring Training, reflecting on the experience and being around some of the best players in the MLB:

"It’s been great, a lot of fun to be around a lot of really good players and good people, so I’m just enjoying it. I just wanted to pick people’s brains and learn as much through their experiences as possible. Ask questions, get to know guys, that kind of thing. And just continue being myself and enjoy the moment."

Given his height, 6-foot-6, he has been compared to Yankees captain Aaron Judge (6-foot-7). Jones discussed this in the same interview:

"It’s a cool comparison, but ultimately I want to become my own player and do the things that I know I do well. Obviously, Aaron is one of the best in the game, and it’s humbling to be compared in that regard, but I’m just going to try to learn from him as much as possible and then do what I do best, which is play."

With Spencer Jones set to play against the Marlins, it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

