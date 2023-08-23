Which Braves players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

The history of Major League Baseball is filled with player transfers and trades, leading to intriguing crossovers between teams. The MLB Immacualte Grid Answers for August 23 has fans unearthing interesting connections between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, two storied franchises. Among the extensive list of 251 players, the bottom of the grid only has a 58% accuracy rate, so here are some players who have worn both uniforms:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23: Which Braves players have also played for the Reds?

Gus Bell was a power hitter and killed outfielder. Bell played for the Braves from 1962 to 1964 before joining the Reds from 1953 to 1961. His time with the Reds was particularly impactful, as he boasted a solid batting average and impressive home run count. Bell’s contributions to both teams made him a respected figure in the world of baseball.

Geronimo Berroa’s journey took him from the Braves in 1989 to to the Rays in 1990. Although his time with the both teams was relatively short, he showcased his hitting ability. thorughout nine teams including the LA Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers.

Matt Kemp’s stints with the Braves in 2016 and 2017 as well as the Reds in 2019 presented him with the opportunity to display his power-hitting prowess. Despite injuries affecting his later years, Kemp’s impact on both teams was evident when he was at his best. Kemp’s career spanned for a short 14 years where he was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glove winner.

Aaron Harang’s time with the Reds spanned from 2003 to 2010, during which he established himself as a reliable starting pitcher. His short stint with the Braves in 2014 saw him eventually move to the Phillies where he would end his career with a 4.26 ERA in 387 games played.

Another player to have worn both jerseys is Boston Red Sox’s Adam Duvall, who happens to be the most picked player by Immaculate Grid users.