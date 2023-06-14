Create

Which MLB teams are at risk of being dropped by Diamond Sports next? Bankrupt company set to lose broadcast rights

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 14, 2023 17:01 GMT
Diamond Sports is set to lose five MLB teams

The Diamond Sports saga involving Bally Sports and several MLB teams is not ending any time soon. As the company fends off bankruptcy, they very well could lose the broadcast rights to five MLB teams.

According to reports, the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are potentially on the chopping block due to Diamond Sports owing them payments.

MLB takes over Padres broadcasts after bankrupt Diamond Sports Group misses rights payment, per report. #SportsBiz #sportstalk #sports youtube.com/@PeakOneSports https://t.co/UQ5f2EFJaM

The first team on the docket for Diamond is the Rangers. They are due a rights fee payment by tomorrow. After that, the Guardians, Twins and D-backs are next. They are owed rights fee payments by July 1.

The Bally Sports regional networks that show the Rangers, Guardians, Twins and Diamondbacks all are part of the company's bankruptcy.

Diamond Sports bankruptcy could affect five MLB teams

It remains unlikely that they will reject all those contracts while they sort things out. Unfortunately, the Twins appear to be the team at most risk of this since their deal with Diamond ends after this season.

The Twins are at risk of Diamond Sports dropping them

After those teams, the Reds are owed a payment by July 15. However, since the Reds own part of Bally Sports Ohio, they may be safe from the impending bankruptcy.

With Diamond Sports/Bally Sports going bankrupt, MLB plans to offer broadcast of those games for free, via @nypost.#Reds games will be available on MLBtv. https://t.co/790yFYJtJ0

With the San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball set the precedent on how they'll handle teams that get their rights back from Diamond. The league has produced and distributed Padres games for the last two weeks with no issues.

Will any of the Guardians, Reds, Rangers, Twins and Diamondbacks be forced to follow suit?

Edited by Zachary Roberts
