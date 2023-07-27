Which Padres have hit 40+ HRs in a season? Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

On July 27, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features San Diego Padres players who have hit 40+ HRs in a season. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of suitable answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Adrian Gonzalez (2009): Gonzalez was a power-hitting first baseman known for his smooth swing and consistent performance at the plate. In 2009, he belted 40 homers and showcased his ability to drive in runs.

Greg Vaughn (1998): Vaughn had a memorable season in 1998 when he launched 50 home runs for the Padres. His powerful left-handed swing made him one of the most feared hitters in the league that year.

Ken Caminiti (1996): Caminiti, a third baseman, had a career-best year in 1996, blasting 40 home runs and earning the National League MVP award. His combination of power and defensive prowess made him a key player for the Padres.

Fred McGriff (1992): "The Crime Dog" McGriff was a standout slugger for the Padres in 1992, crushing 35 homers before being traded to the Atlanta Braves mid-season.

Wil Myers (2017): In 2017, Myers showcased his power-hitting abilities by hitting 30 of his 58 career-high home runs while playing first base for the Padres.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 27: Other San Diego Padres players who hit 40+ HRs in a season

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

Phil Nevin (2001): Nevin, a versatile player who mainly played third base and outfield, had a remarkable 2001 season, launching 41 home runs for the Padres.

Dave Winfield (1979): Winfield, a Hall of Famer, was a dominant force for the Padres in 1979 when he hit 34 homers. He was known for his athleticism and strong arm in the outfield.

Ryan Klesko (2001): Klesko was a consistent power threat for the Padres, and in 2001, he tallied 30 of his career-high 34 home runs during his time with the team.

Steve Finley (1996): An outstanding outfielder, Finley demonstrated his power-hitting capabilities in 1996, smashing 30 home runs and playing stellar defense for the Padres.

Chase Headley (2012): Headley, primarily a third baseman, had a breakout season in 2012, hitting 31 home runs for the Padres while also showcasing his defensive skills.