Which player has MLB's top-selling jersey in 2023? Revealing the league's 10 best-sellers

We're already at the halfway stage of the 2023 MLB season and the playoff spots are heating up. Furthermore, some players have grabbed the limelight with their impressive displays, becoming fan favorites in the process.

Here, we take a look at the players who have sold the most jerseys since the start of the campaign.

10 MLB top-selling jerseys in 2023

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

#1, Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. is having a stellar season with the Atlanta Braves. He has racked up 119 hits and 21 home runs in 359 at-bats with a .331 batting average. Acuna's No. 13 Braves jersey has been the best-selling MLB jersey in 2023.

#2, Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-way outings for the Los Angeles Angels have kept them in the hunt for the postseason. The Japanese star has become the poster boy for the MLB and has grown into one of the most popular players in the league.

#3, Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is enjoying a fabulous campaign with the San Diego Padres. The baseman has 85 hits and 16 home runs in 295 at-bats with a .288 batting average in 2023.

#4, Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge has racked up 51 hits and 19 home runs for the New York Yankees at the halfway stage of the season. The 31-year-old will be eager to lead his side into the playoffs this season.

#5, Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Jose Altuve remains one of the key figures in the Houston Astros batting lineup. The 33-year-old missed a few months of the 2023 campaign due to injury but has recorded 32 hits and six home runs since returning for the reigning World Series champions.

#6, Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts is having another special season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time World Series champion has 92 hits and 26 homers this year in 333 at-bats.

#7, Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez has played an important role for the Seattle Mariners this MLB season. He has managed 91 hits and 13 home runs in 365 at-bats.

#8, Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson seems to have finally acclimatized to his role with the Atlanta Braves this year. The baseman has put up 87 hits and 29 home runs in 343 at-bats this season with a .254 batting average.

#9, Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Alex Bregman has been delivering in crunch moments for the Houston Astros this season. The baseman has recorded 50 hits and 12 home runs in 346 at-bats. He remains a popular figure in the franchise.

#10, Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout hasn't had the best of seasons after setting such high standards over the past few years. However, the Angels star has still put up 80 hits and 18 home runs in 304 at-bats with a .263 batting average.

