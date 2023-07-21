Which San Diego Padres have also played for Colorado Rockies? Immaculate Grid answers for July 21

The Colorado Rockies are in the third row and the San Diego Padres are in the second column of the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 21. This implies that participants must name the players who have represented both sides to complete today's grid.

Both teams have had a large number of players wear both jerseys. Jorge Alfaro is one of them, having spent time with both the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres throughout his career. The Colombian-born player is well-known for his catching prowess.

Alfaro formerly played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball. Alfaro signed a free-agent contract with the Texas Rangers in 2010 but was dealt to the Phillies in 2015, and made his Major League Baseball debut in 2016.

Alfaro was then traded by the Marlins to the San Diego Padres on November 30, 2021. Finally, Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a minor league deal on June 10, 2023.

Happy Independence Day 🇨🇴 Proud to be Colombian - jorgealfaro11

Other MLB athletes who have represented both the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres

Venezuelan catcher Eliézer Alfonzo has played in MLB for six seasons, the most recent of which was in 2011 with the Colorado Rockies. Alfonzo was assigned to the Triple-A Portland Beavers after signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

Sandy Alomar is a former baseball player, manager, and coach from Puerto Rico. Between 1988 and 2007, he was a catcher in MLB, most notably with the Cleveland Indians where he was a six-time All-Star and won two American League pennants.

Additionally, he had stints with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

Former first baseman Yonder Alonso, who now works as an MLB Network commentator, hails from Cuba. He played for the Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres throughout his career.

He played baseball at the University of Miami in college before making it to the professional leagues.

Alexi Amarista is a utility player who currently plays for El Guila de Veracruz in the Mexican League. The Los Angeles Angels acquired Amarista in 2007 as an amateur free agent. He also featured for the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres and Anaheim Angels in his time.

