White Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 1, 2025

Dodger Stadium is set for another classic under the lights as the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers host the rebuilding Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of this interleague series.

With ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for L.A. and rookie Shane Smith tasked with quieting a loaded Dodgers lineup, expect plenty of fireworks and a lopsided pitching matchup.

The Dodgers look to keep pace atop the NL West, while the White Sox aim to play spoiler and steal a road win.

White Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 2 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Shane Smith (White Sox): Young righty sporting a 3–5 record and a 3.38 ERA over 74.2 innings, with a 1.27 WHIP and 68 Ks. He limits runs but struggles on the road.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Armed with a lethal fastball-splitter combo, Yamamoto has racked up 101 strikeouts with a 2.61 ERA this season. Averaging over 10 punchouts per nine innings, he’s been nearly untouchable at Dodger Stadium and enters tonight’s matchup looking to carve up a vulnerable White Sox lineup.

Hot Hitters

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani: Few players have been tougher to pitch to this season than Ohtani. He’s hitting .287 with 29 bombs and 54 RBIs, and any mistake in the zone is leaving the yard. His power-speed combo makes him the heartbeat of this Dodgers lineup.

Mookie Betts: Betts isn’t putting up MVP numbers, but he’s still the guy who finds ways to hurt you. Batting .249 with 9 homers and 41 RBIs, he’s a steady table-setter who can also turn on a fastball and drive it when it matters.

White Sox

Andrew Benintendi: Benintendi’s been one of the few steady hands in a struggling White Sox offense. Hitting .233 with 10 homers, he’s the kind of bat that can sneak up on you and spark a big inning when the Sox need it most.

Miguel Vargas: Quietly putting together a solid season, Vargas is batting .229 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs. He’s one of the young guys Chicago’s banking on to develop into a middle-of-the-order threat, and nights like this are big for him.

Projected Starters

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

RF Mike Tauchman (L)

SS Coby Meidroth (R)

LF Andrew Benintendi (L)

1B Miguel Vargas (R)

C Kyle Teel (L)

2B Lenyn Sosa (R)

DH Ryan Noda (L)

3B Josh Rojas (L)

CF Michael Taylor (R)

SP: Shane Smith (R) 3-5, 3.38 ERA

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

SS Mookie Betts (R)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

C Will Smith (R)

RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

3B Max Muncy (L)

CF Andy Pages (R)

LF Michael Conforto (L)

2B Tommy Edman (S)

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) 7-6, 2.61 ERA

Injury Report:

Dodgers: Massive pitching injuries, including Gavin Stone, River Ryan, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Glasnow, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, Roki Sasaki, and others all on IL. Ohtani is DH-only but is slowly building as a pitcher.

White Sox: Luis Robert Jr. is on the 10-day IL (hamstring). Long-term pitcher losses include Drew Thorpe (TJ surgery), plus multiple SPs and relievers are also down.

Current Odds:

White Sox Runline (+1.5): +129

Dodgers Runline (–1.5): −158

Total – Over 8.5: −109

Total – Under 8.5: −111

White Sox Moneyline: +274

Dodgers Moneyline: −355

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Prediction: Dodgers 6, White Sox 2 - Yamamoto should dominate early, and L.A.’s offense is built for production.

Top Picks:

Dodgers Moneyline (-355) - Safe play with home-field and elite starter edge. Dodgers Runline (-1.5) at −158 - Yamamoto gives you the cushion, expecting a multi-run win. Under 8.5 runs (-111) - Two strong starters and Game 1 trends favor the under.

Consider a Low-Risk Parlay: Dodgers Runline + Under 8.5 for a solid payout at modest risk.

