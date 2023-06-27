Who is Adrian Beltre's wife, Sandra Beltre? A glimpse into the personal life of MLB legend

Former Dominican professional baseball third baseman Adrian Beltre Perez made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the age of 19. Beltre has played in 21 major league seasons and won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award five times.

Beltre is notable for his defensive prowess and career longevity, as well as his power-hitting. He has captivated audiences with his exceptional skills and infectious enthusiasm for the game. While fans are familiar with his on-field achievements, not much is known about the woman who stands by his side, his wife, Sandra Beltre.

Meet Adrian Beltre's wife, Sandra Beltre

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sandra Beltre is also a Dominican who describes herself as a "purpose-driven wife." Despite her husband’s fame, Sandra prefers to keep a low profile and is someone who values her privacy a lot. Sandra’s Instagram account is also private.

Sandra's Instagram bio reads, "Loving life immensely, making every day count. Spiritually intense, purpose-driven life, proud mother of three, and everything in-between." This tells about her approach to life and herself.

Sandra Beltre's Instagram bio

Adrian Beltre and Sandra’s journey together

Adrian Beltre and Sandra have been married for 14 years and have three beautiful children. The two first met during Beltre's early days as a rising star in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Adrian Beltre and Sandra exchanged vows in 2002. Since then, Sandra has understood the demands and challenges that come with the life of a professional athlete, providing immense love and encouragement to her husband.

Adrian and Sandra Beltre welcomed their first child, Cassandra, in 2003. Two years later, their son Adrian Jr. was born. Their youngest daughter, Camila, was born on October 1, 2010. Adrian Beltre’s world revolves around his wife and children, who also inspire him to go and give his best in every game.

Beyond their personal lives, Adrian and Sandra Beltre are committed to giving back to the community. They established the Beltre Foundation, a charitable organization focused on helping underprivileged children in the Dominican Republic and the United States. Through their foundation, the Beltres have made a significant impact, providing education, healthcare, and recreational opportunities to those in need.

Poll : 0 votes