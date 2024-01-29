Who are Alyssa Milano's kids, Elizabella and Milo? Exploring family life of actress facing backlash for crowdfunding son's baseball trip

Alyssa Milano is famous for her acting, singing and being a producer but also has a keen knowledge and love for baseball that she appears to have passed down to her son. David Bugliari's wife, Milano has a 12-year-old son, Milo, who plays for a baseball team in California.

Milano recently attempted to raise $10,000 for her son’s baseball team to travel to Cooperstown in New York, via a GoFundMe. That made headlines and was badly received by many due to the economic climate and Milano's wealth.

While it may have become the story, Milano was trying to support her son's ambitions. One perspective is that paying for everything from a young age might not be the best message to send to your children.

Milano tweeted to defend herself:

"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues."

Regardless, Milo appears to be enjoying baseball and could carve a path in the major leagues.

Milano and Bugliari also have a daughter, Elizabella, who was born in 2014. According to The Sun US, Elizabella is interested in acting and has featured in Joseph, a musical theater production.

Talking about how difficult it is to balance her daily life and celebrating a string of successes, Milano posted on Instagram in November:

"1. Bella’s soccer game. 2. @milobugliari got a championship ring. 3. BELLA . 4. Milo being the best big cousin. 4. Coach Anthony and Coach DK"

Alyssa Milano used to date MLB players

Alyssa Milano's love of baseball has been well-documented, and she has always been drawn to the sport.

In the mid-2000s, she dated then-MLB players Brad Penny, Barry Zito, Carl Pavano and Tom Glavine. However, after they didn't work, out she took to her MLB blog in 2008 and wrote:

"They are grown men playing a little boy's sport. That makes them childish."

After marrying talent agent David Bugliari in 2009, Alyssa Milano has no regrets and could one day be watching her son play in the major leagues. As a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Milano could have a destination of choice for her son.

