Who are the best submarine pitchers in MLB The Show 23? Top 3 players ranked on ratings

It's been less than a month since MLB The Show 23 was released and the submarine pitching style has caught the attention of baseball fans.

The submarine-style pitching isn’t the easiest to master or play against, but that’s where the fun lies. Moreover, only a handful of pitchers offer a unique release of the ball from below the regular arm space while moving it at ridiculously high speeds.

Here, we take a look at the three best submarine pitchers in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 pitchers in MLB The Show 23

#1. Adam Cimber (Overall - 75)

Adam Cimber is the best submarine pitcher in MLB The Show 23

Adam Cimber is a relief pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old has an overall rating of 74 with a C-grade potential in the game.

Cimber also has experience on his side, having played for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and the Miami Marlins before joining Toronto in January 2021.

Using Cimber as a submarine pitcher on MLB The Show 23 will be interesting, to say the least.

#2. Tyler Rogers (Overall Rating - 65)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers

Tyler Rogers was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB draft. However, he made his MLB debut for the team in 2019.

Rogers led the National League in games pitched in both 2020 and 2021 while playing for San Francisco.

The 32-year-old has an overall rating of 65 in the game with a D-grade potential and trying out a submarine pitcher like Rogers will certainly mix things up.

#3. Gregory Wyatt Mills (Overall Rating - 55)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Gregory Wyatt Mills

Gregory Wyatt Mills plays as the closing pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. He has also spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has an overall rating of 55 with a D-grade potential on the MLB Show 23.

Given that he has a relatively low rating, using him as a submarine pitcher will be quite a challenge.

Poll : 0 votes