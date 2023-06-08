Who is Christian Vazquez's wife, Gabriela Otero? A glimpse into the personal life of Twins catcher

The Minnesota Twins catcher, Christian Vazquez, received his 2022 World Series championship ring on May 30, 2023, before game two of a three-game series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Gabriela Otero shared a family photo on Instagram to mark the significant event and show her happiness at her husband's accomplishment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ring, ring 💍💍 Always proud of you. Congratulations! We love you - gabyotevaz

Christian Vazquez, a Major League Baseball player, is married to Gabriela Otero. They both hail from Puerto Rico. The couple got married in November 2018 after becoming engaged in 2017. Christian Vazquez and Gabriela were blessed with their first child in 2019 and their second in 2022.

4 of Forever ❤️ Thankful for you every day. ¡Te amo! - gabyotevaz

Opening Day 2022 ❤️⚾️ - gabyotevaz

Gabriela graduated from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico with a master's degree in government and public policy. She pursued her bachelor's degree in political science from 2011 to 2016 at the Universidad de Puerto Rico. While obtaining her bachelor's degree, Gabriela Otero worked at Champs Sports and for the law firm of Hector Ferrer Rios.

WBC Game 4 - Puerto Rico Advances 🔥🤪 Proud of the PALOOOO that MIO gave, but even more proud of ALL #TeamRubio and how much they have made us enjoy. WE CONTINUE! - gabyoteva

History of Christian Vazquez in MLB

In the 2008 MLB Draft, Vazquez was selected by the Red Sox in the ninth round and made his MLB debut with Boston in 2014. He was a member of their World Series-winning squad in 2018.

In 2022, Vázquez was traded to the Houston Astros. He caught the second no-hitter in World Series history and the third no-hitter in playoff history, helping the Astros win the 2022 World Series.

In the seventh inning of the regular-season finale, Vazquez hit his first home run against the Phillies. In December 2022, the star player agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Poll : 0 votes