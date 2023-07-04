Who is Eddie Rosario's wife, Milany Rosario? A glimpse into personal life of Braves outfielder

Recently, Eddie Rosario, a Puerto Rican baseball left fielder broke the June home run record for the Atlanta Braves. In the 2022 offseason, the Atlanta Braves made a significant move when they signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal of $18,000,000.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Braves announced signing Eddie Rosario to a 2-year, $18M contract with a club option in 2024. The Braves announced signing Eddie Rosario to a 2-year, $18M contract with a club option in 2024. https://t.co/iDoExAdw0H

Eddie Rosario, born on September 28, 1991, in Guayama, Puerto Rico, is the son of Maria and Eddie Rosario. Eddie Rosario married Milany on March 25, 2017, and they have since welcomed three children into their family. Their son Lucas and daughters Mileiddy and Raydieliz are a cherished part of their lives.

Milany Rosario, originally known as Milany Colon, was born and reared in Guayama, Puerto Rico. Francisco A. Garcia Boyrie High School in Puerto Rico awarded Milany her diploma in 2011.

Eddie Rosario's baseball career with Atlanta Braves

Pablo Sandoval and Rosario were transferred to the Atlanta Braves on July 30, 2021, in exchange for cash. On October 17, Rosario contributed four hits, including the game-winning walk-off single that gave the Atlanta Braves a 5-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

In Game 4 of the series, Rosario became the second player—along with Steve Garvey—to record two home runs and a triple as part of a four-hit performance. Rosario's efforts in the series earned him the NLCS MVP title.

Rosario signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Braves on March 16, 2022, with a club option for the 2024 campaign. His poor performance at the start of the season—which included only 3 hits and a.068 batting average—was eventually explained by problems with his right eye.

He rejoined the squad on July 4 after spending a number of rehab games at Triple-A Gwinnett and posting a .273 batting average. With the Braves, he batted with a slash line of .212/.259/.328 in 2022.

